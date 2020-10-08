Sandra “Sandy” McIntosh Pemperton, age 68, passed away September 30, 2020 in Richmond, Kentucky. Sandy was born April 25, 1952 to parents Wayne and Ersie McIntosh in Booneville, Kentucky.
She is preceded in death by parents, Wayne and Ersie McIntosh, brothers Cecile and Luther, sisters Carol Jean, Laura B., Dorothy Ingram, and brothers-in-law Vernon Ingram and Bill Bowman, sisters-in-law Laurie and Pauline, nephew Joe Marshall and nieces Kathy and Jennifer.
She is survived by three daughters Melissa Lynn (Gary) Quire, Theresa McIntosh Stanley, and Shafika Mohammed McQuerry (Walter Linke). Sandy has eight grandchildren and one great grandchild: Brian Wayne, Dennis Michael, and Tyler Lindsey (Melissa), Taylor Jade, Kian Michael, and Matine Gabriel (Theresa), Brayden Matthew and Madelyn Sallee (Shafika), and Braiden James (Dennis). Honorary family members include Kimberly Michelle Erskine and sons Hunter Landon Chapman, Clarence Owen and Case Harrison Erskine, and caregiver Tabatha Newton.
Sandy is also survived by brothers Wallace, Robert Lee, Willard and Dennis McIntosh, and sisters Beulah Faye Bowman (Bill) and Ruth Ann (Steve) Rice. Sandy loved every member of her large family and wanted to recognize nieces and nephews Johnny, Pete, Loretta, Karen Marie, Brenda Sue, Bubby, Mary Ann, Gracie, Phyllis, Willis, Simon, Lisa, Susan, Melinda, Miranda, Jonathan, Brandon, Johnny, Casey, Chris and Rachel.
Sandy was born and raised in Booneville, Kentucky moving to Lexington in her late teens. While she only had an eighth grade education when she left the homeplace, she achieved a GED and went on to become a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA). Sandy was the proud mother of an Army veteran. She was an avid card player, enjoyed gardening, and raising cut flowers. Among her favorite things were vinyl records and an unredeemed ticket to an Elvis Presley concert at Rupp Arena days after his passing. The big city of Lexington offered her the ability to achieve her dreams outside of the family farm. However, the homeplace was never far from her heart as Sandy returned to the farm as much as possible. She returned to her hometown for a final stay to be with her family and the beloved mountains.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Hospice Care Plus in Richmond, Kentucky- www.hospicecareplus.org.
Searcy & Strong Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
