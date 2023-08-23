OC Circuit & District Court Docket August 18 - 24, 2023

Owsley County Circuit Court Docket for 8/18/2023    (Subject to Change)

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Roland. Sentencing. Charge(s):  Receiving stolen property under/$10,000;  Obscuring the identity of a machine $500 < $10,000.

Owsley County District Court Docket for 8/18/2023   (Subject not Change)

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Turner, Jeremy Brad. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s):  Reckless driving;  Wanton endangerment - 2nd degree - police officer;  Convicted felon in possession of a firearm;  No motorcycle operators license;  Failure to produce insurance card;  Fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (Motor vehicle);  Trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree (< 2 gas Methamphetamine);  Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st;  Drug paraphernalia - deliver/manufacture.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Turner, Jeremy Brad. To Enter Plea. Charge(s):  Criminal mischief, 1st degree;  Receiving stolen property $1,000 < $10,000;  Drug paraphernalia - buy/possess.

Owsley County District Court Docket for 8/24/2023

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Gary. Arraignment. Charge(s):  Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol);  Drug paraphernalia - buy/possess;  Possession of marijuana;  Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine);  Disorderly conduct, 2nd degree.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Johnson, Chris. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s):  2 Counts of Assault - 3rd degree - police/probation  officer;  Disorderly conduct, 2nd degree;  Menacing;  Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol);  Wanton endangerment - 2nd degree - police officer;  Terroristic threatening, 3rd degree.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Blackburn, Jimmy D. Arraignment. Charge(s):  Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine);  Drug paraphernalia - buy/possess.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Mika. Status Hearing. Charge(s):  Unauthorized use of motor vehicle - 1st offense;  Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $500 < $1,000.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Newton, Trenton. Arraignment. Charge(s):  No operators/moped license;  Possession of marijuana;  Rear license not illuminated.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. White, Russell.  Arraignment. Charge(s):  Criminal trespassing - 3rd degree;  Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $500 < $1,000;  Criminal mischief - 3rd degree.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Turner, Angela. Arraignment. Charge(s):  Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $500 < $1,000;  Disorderly conduct, 2nd degree;  Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol).

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Charles.  Arraignment. Charge(s):  Criminal trespassing - 3rd degree.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gumm, Chelcy.  Arraignment. Charge(s):  Operating on suspended/revoked operators license;  Careless driving;  Possession of marijuana;  License to be in possession;  Controlled substance prescription not in original container 1st.     

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Fox, Justin. Arraignment. Charge(s):  Driving on DUI suspended license - 1st offense;  Operating motor vehicle under/influence alcohol .08 1st;  Drug paraphernalia - buy/possess.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Short, Paul Lyn. Arraignment. Charge(s):  Failure to or improper signal;  License to be in possession;  Failure to produce insurance card;  Possession controlled substance, 3rd degree - drug unspecified;  Drug paraphernalia - buy/possess;  Controlled substance prescription not in original container 1st. 

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Lovins, Stephanie. Arraignment. Charge(s):  Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol).

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Madden, Vickie Lee. Arraignment. Charge(s):  Controlled substance prescription not in original container 1st;  Failure to wear seat belts.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Noble, Jerome S. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Driving DUI suspended license - 2nd offense;  Failure to wear seat belts.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Eric Dwight. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Operating vehicle with expired operators license;  Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Eric D. Arraignment. Charge(s):  Rear license not illuminated;  Failure to wear seat belts;  Failure to use child restraint device vehicle; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bishop, Patricia. Arraignment. Charge(s):  Speeding 5 mph over limit.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Sims, Tony Lynn. Arraignment. Charge(s):  No/expired Kentucky registration receipt;  No/expired registration plates;  Failure to produce insurance card;  Failure on non-owner  operator to maintain required insurance, 1st;  Operating on suspended/revoked operators license;  Failure to wear seat belts.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Sizemore, Timothy Lee, Floyd.  Arraignment. Charge(s):  Operating on suspended/revoked operators license;  Failure to produce insurance card;  Failure to wear seat belts.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Spencer, Erica Marie. Arraignment. Charge(s):  No operators/moped license.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Anna M. Arraignment. Charge(s):  Failure to wear seat belts;  Operating on suspended/revoked operators license;  Failure to or improper signal.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Angel, Brenda. Arraignment. Charge(s):  Failure to produce insurance card;  Operating on suspended/revoked operators license;  Failure to or improper signal.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Williams, Charles Tyler. Arraignment. Charge(s):  No/expired Kentucky registration receipt;  No/expired registration plates.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Allen, Robbie. Arraignment. Charge(s):  No tail lamps;  Operating on suspended/revoked operators license;  Failure to produce insurance card.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Carrera, David. Arraignment. Charge(s):  Careless driving.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bowling, Jessie C. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, David. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Theft of services.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Caudill, Charles. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st;  No/expired registration plates;  No/expired Kentucky registration receipt;  Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Caudell, Charlie Elbert. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st;  No/expired registration plates;  No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Goodman, Sabrina. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Failure to produce insurance card;  Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st;  No/expired registration plates;  No/expired Kentucky registration receipt.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Burkhart, Casey. No/expired registration plates;  Registration & Title requirements vehicle not operational on highway;  No/expired Kentucky registration receipt;  Failure to wear seat belts;  Operating suspended/revoked operators license;  Failure to produce insurance card.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Couch, Michael. Review. Charge(s):  Burglary, 3rd degree.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Wilson, Steven Brian. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s):  Receiving stolen property $1,000 < $10,000.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Wilder, John Charles. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Assault 4th degree dating violence (minor injury).

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bennett, Charles S. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Criminal littering;  Criminal trespassing - 3rd degree.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Neville None. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Failure to wear seat belts;  No/expired registration plates;  No/expired Kentucky registration receipt;  Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Morgan, Paul. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Failure to wear seat  belts;  Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Byrd, Jeremy John. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Operating on suspended/revoked operators license;  No/expired Kentucky registration receipt;  No/expired registration plates;  Failure to produce insurance card;  Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st;  Failure to wear seat belts.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Green, Ricky. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  License to be in possession;  Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st;  Failure to register transfer of motor vehicle;  Failure to produce insurance card;  No/expired Kentucky registration receipt;  No/expired registration plates;  Operating on suspended/revoked operators license;  Failure to wear seat belts.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gumm, Benny E. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s):  Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol);  Drug paraphernalia - buy/possess;  Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine);  Possession of defaced firearm;  Convicted felon in possession of a firearm;  Driving on DUI suspended license - 1st offense.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Abner, David. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Trafficking in controlled substance, 2nd offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives);  Contempt of Court.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Noble, Jerome. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s):  Criminal mischief - 3rd degree;  Burglary, 3rd degree.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Charles. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s):  Terroristic threatening, 3rd degree;  Assault, 2nd degree;  Criminal trespass - 2nd degree;  Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol).

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Kilburn, Johnny L. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s):  Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $1,000 < $10,000. 

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Emmett. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s):  Burglary, 2nd degree;  Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $1,000 < $10,000.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Christopher Steve. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s):  Burglary, 2nd degree;  Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $1,000 < $10,000;  False report an incident to law enforcement.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, David. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Criminal mischief - 3rd degree;  Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Johnson, Kim. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Criminal mischief - 3rd degree;  Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Neeley, Robert Way. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Reckless driving;  Operating motor vehicle under/influence alcohol .08 1st;  Failure to produce insurance card;  Failure to wear seat belts;  Rear license not illuminated;  Improper display of registration plates;  Menacing;  No/expired Kentucky registration receipt;  Disorderly conduct, 2nd degree.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Rhodes, Joseph. Pretrial Conference. Instructional permit violations;  Criminal mischief - 3rd degree.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Jason. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Criminal littering;  Criminal trespassing - 3rd degree.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Cockerham, Jerry. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Receiving stolen property.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Samantha. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Theft by unlawful taking or disp shoplifting.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Cockerham, Joshua David. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Improper registration plate;  Improper display of registration plates;  No/expired Kentucky registration receipt;  No/expired registration plates;  Failure to produce insurance card;  Operating on suspended/revoked operators license;  Operating motor vehicle under/influence alcohol - 3rd;  Disorderly conduct, 2nd degree;  Possess open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hyman, Sherry. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $500 < $1,000.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Combs, Homer. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Theft of services $500 < $1,000.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Donathan, Brandon Lee. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Operating motor vehicle under/influence - 1st (aggravating circumstances);  Wanton endangerment - 2nd degree;  Reckless driving;  Failure to produce insurance card;  No/expired Kentucky registration receipt;  Resisting arrest;  Disorderly conduct, 2nd degree;  Terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; Leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Faulkner, Jonathon Todd.  Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Receiving stolen property $500 < $1,000;  Criminal trespass - 2nd degree.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Donald. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Harboring a vicious animal.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gross, Nicholas. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Hunt without a hunter education course completion card;  Spotlighting - use of artificial light;  Illegal take/pursue deer/wild turkey.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Terry, Sherry. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Unauthorized use of motor vehicle - 1st offense;  Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $500 < $1,000.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Allen, Izaiah Durea. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Assault 4th degree minor injury.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Moore, Paul. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Alcohol intoxication in a public place - 1st & 2nd offense;  Contempt of court.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. White, Ryan. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $500 < $1,000;  Criminal trespassing - 3rd degree;  Criminal mischief - 3rd degree.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Addison, Dennis. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Possession controlled substance, 3rd degree - drug unspecified;  Controlled substance prescription not in original container 1st.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Combs, April. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Motor vehicle/new RV dealer insurance or bond required;  Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st;  No/expired registration plates;  No/expired Kentucky registration receipt;  Operating on suspended/revoked operators license;  Failure to register transfer of motor vehicle.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Young, Travis Franklin, Verlon. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Operating motor vehicle under/influence alcohol - 1st;  Careless driving;  Possess open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle;  Menacing.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Neeley, Robert. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  2 Counts of Wanton endangerment - 2nd degree;  Disorderly conduct, 2nd degree;  Reckless driving.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Pack, Craig. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Terroristic threatening, 3rd degree. 

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Noble, Tyler. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Theft by unlawful taking or disp bicycles.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Noble, William Joseph. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Goodman, Sabrina. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Changing drivers - car in motion (reckless driving);  Failure to wear seat belts;  Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gampher, Curtis. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Disregarding stop sign;  License to be in possession;  Failure to produce insurance card.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Roy Edward. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Rear license not illuminated;  Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Reed, Tina Isabelle. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Operating motor vehicle under/influence substance - 1st;  Careless driving;  Failure to wear seat belts.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McCoy, Jeremiah. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Leaving scene of accident/Failure to render aid or assistance;  Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Burkhart, Casey. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  License to be in possession;  Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Burkhart, Casey. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Operating on suspended/revoked operators license;  Failure to wear seat belts;  No/expired Kentucky registration receipt;  No/expired registration plates;  Failure to produce insurance card.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Roy Edward. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Rear license not illuminated;  Driving DUI suspended license - 2nd offense.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Richard L. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Operating motor vehicle under/influence alcohol .08 1st.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Faulkner, Janonda. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Operating motor vehicle under/influence alcohol <21 yoa .02-.07;  Operating on suspended/revoked operators license;  License to be in possession;  Reckless driving;  Failure to wear seat belts.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McDaniel, Tiffany. Arraignment. Charge(s):  Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Riley, Samuel Charles. Pretrial Conference.  Charge(s):  Speeding 9 mph over limit;  Failure to wear seat belts;  Improper equipment.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Kenley. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Failure to produce insurance card.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Stamper, Timothy W. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  One head light; Failure to wear seat belts;  No/expired Kentucky registration receipt.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Sebastian, Jonathan. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Reckless driving;  Driving on DUI suspended license - 1st offense;  License to be in possession;  All terrain vehicles violations;  Drug paraphernalia - advertisement.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bowman, Chasity. Arraignment. Charge(s):  Harassment - no visible contact.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hensley, Billy C. Arraignment. Charge(s):  Failure to wear seat belts;  No operators/moped license;  Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st;  Failure to produce insurance card;  No/expired Kentucky registration receipt;  No/expired registration plates; Improper registration plate;  Drug paraphernalia - buy/possess;  Improper display of registration plates.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Riley, Samuel Charles. Arraignment. Charge(s):  No/expired Kentucky registration receipt;  No/expired registration plates;  Failure to produce insurance card;  Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hensley, Trevor Logan. Arraignment. Charge(s):  No/expired Kentucky registration receipt;  No/expired registration plates.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Donnie Wayne. Arraignment. Charge(s):  Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Sizer, Wilbur Harrison.  Failure to wear seat belts;  Booster seat violations.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Lynch, Carla. Arraignment. Charge(s):  Speeding 14 mph over limit;  Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Turner, Marshall Aidan Hunter. Arraignment. Charge(s):  Failure to produce insurance card;  Failure to wear seat belts.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gazzara, Chandon Rose. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Reckless driving;  Disregarding stop sign.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Turner, Kayden Jarred. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Failure to produce insurance card;  Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Curtis. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Failure to wear seat belts;  Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Todd, Rebecca. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Failure to wear seat belts;  Failure to produce insurance card;  Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st;  No/expired Kentucky registration receipt;  No/expired registration plates;  License to be in possession.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Johnson, Summer Michelle. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Chadwell, Christopher Michael. Review. Charge(s):  Shock probation in misdemeanor convictions.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Caudell, Charles. Review. Charge(s):  Violation of conditions of release.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Carman, Jeanie F. Arraignment. Charge(s):  Speeding 5 mph over limit.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Price, Douglas Ray. Arraignment. Charge(s):  Failure to wear seat belts.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hacker, Joshua Joseph.  Arraignment. Charge(s):  Operating on suspended/revoked operators license;  All terrain vehicles violations.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Spence, Cody. Arraignment. Charge(s):  Speeding 5 mph over limit.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Asher, Jamie. Arraignment. Charge(s):  Speeding 5 mph over limit.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bennett, Johnathan. Arraignment. Charge(s):  No operators/moped license.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Warren, Alley Elizabeth, C. Arraignment. Charge(s):   No/expired Kentucky registration receipt;  No/expired registration plates;  Failure to produce insurance card;  Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Tiffany Dawn. Arraignment. Charge(s):  Rear license not illuminated;  Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Brumley, Johnathan.  Arraignment. Charge(s):  Failure to wear seat belts;  Operating on suspended/revoked operators license;  Failure to produce insurance card;  Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st;  License to be in possession;  Failure to register transfer of motor vehicle.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Lovins, Michael None. Arraignment. Charge(s):  No operators/moped license;  Failure to produce insurance card;  Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st;  No/expired Kentucky registration receipt;  No/expired registration plates;  License to be in possession;  Failure to register transfer of motor vehicle;  Failure to wear seat belts.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Couch, David Michael. Arraignment. Charge(s):  Failure to wear seat belts.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Shane E. Arraignment. Charge(s):  Failure to wear seat belts.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Barrett, Logan James. Arraignment. Charge(s):  No/expired Kentucky registration receipt;  No/expired registration plates.  

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Reed, Christina Marie. Arraignment. Charge(s):  Operating motor vehicle under/influence controlled substance - 1st.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Noble, Logan. Arraignment. Charge(s):  Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McDaniel, Joey None. Arraignment. Charge(s):  No/expired Kentucky registration receipt;  No/expired registration plates.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Clark, Robert. Arraignment. Charge(s):  Failure to wear seat belts.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Banks, Ronald Lyn. Arraignment. Charge(s):  Failure to wear seat belts.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gross, Nicholas. Arraignment. Charge(s):  Failure to wear seat belts;  License to be in possession.

