OC Circuit & District Court Docket August 18 - 24, 2023

Owsley County Circuit Court Docket for 8/18/2023 (Subject to Change)
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Roland. Sentencing. Charge(s): Receiving stolen property under/$10,000; Obscuring the identity of a machine $500 < $10,000.
Owsley County District Court Docket for 8/18/2023 (Subject not Change)
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Turner, Jeremy Brad. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Reckless driving; Wanton endangerment - 2nd degree - police officer; Convicted felon in possession of a firearm; No motorcycle operators license; Failure to produce insurance card; Fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (Motor vehicle); Trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree (< 2 gas Methamphetamine); Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st; Drug paraphernalia - deliver/manufacture.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Turner, Jeremy Brad. To Enter Plea. Charge(s): Criminal mischief, 1st degree; Receiving stolen property $1,000 < $10,000; Drug paraphernalia - buy/possess.
Owsley County District Court Docket for 8/24/2023
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Gary. Arraignment. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; Possession of marijuana; Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine); Disorderly conduct, 2nd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Johnson, Chris. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): 2 Counts of Assault - 3rd degree - police/probation officer; Disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; Menacing; Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Wanton endangerment - 2nd degree - police officer; Terroristic threatening, 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Blackburn, Jimmy D. Arraignment. Charge(s): Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine); Drug paraphernalia - buy/possess.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Mika. Status Hearing. Charge(s): Unauthorized use of motor vehicle - 1st offense; Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $500 < $1,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Newton, Trenton. Arraignment. Charge(s): No operators/moped license; Possession of marijuana; Rear license not illuminated.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. White, Russell. Arraignment. Charge(s): Criminal trespassing - 3rd degree; Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $500 < $1,000; Criminal mischief - 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Turner, Angela. Arraignment. Charge(s): Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $500 < $1,000; Disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Charles. Arraignment. Charge(s): Criminal trespassing - 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gumm, Chelcy. Arraignment. Charge(s): Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; Careless driving; Possession of marijuana; License to be in possession; Controlled substance prescription not in original container 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Fox, Justin. Arraignment. Charge(s): Driving on DUI suspended license - 1st offense; Operating motor vehicle under/influence alcohol .08 1st; Drug paraphernalia - buy/possess.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Short, Paul Lyn. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to or improper signal; License to be in possession; Failure to produce insurance card; Possession controlled substance, 3rd degree - drug unspecified; Drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; Controlled substance prescription not in original container 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Lovins, Stephanie. Arraignment. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Madden, Vickie Lee. Arraignment. Charge(s): Controlled substance prescription not in original container 1st; Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Noble, Jerome S. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Driving DUI suspended license - 2nd offense; Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Eric Dwight. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating vehicle with expired operators license; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Eric D. Arraignment. Charge(s): Rear license not illuminated; Failure to wear seat belts; Failure to use child restraint device vehicle; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bishop, Patricia. Arraignment. Charge(s): Speeding 5 mph over limit.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Sims, Tony Lynn. Arraignment. Charge(s): No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; Failure to produce insurance card; Failure on non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Sizemore, Timothy Lee, Floyd. Arraignment. Charge(s): Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; Failure to produce insurance card; Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Spencer, Erica Marie. Arraignment. Charge(s): No operators/moped license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Anna M. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; Failure to or improper signal.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Angel, Brenda. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to produce insurance card; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; Failure to or improper signal.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Williams, Charles Tyler. Arraignment. Charge(s): No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Allen, Robbie. Arraignment. Charge(s): No tail lamps; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; Failure to produce insurance card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Carrera, David. Arraignment. Charge(s): Careless driving.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bowling, Jessie C. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, David. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Theft of services.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Caudill, Charles. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st; No/expired registration plates; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Caudell, Charlie Elbert. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st; No/expired registration plates; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Goodman, Sabrina. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure to produce insurance card; Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st; No/expired registration plates; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Burkhart, Casey. No/expired registration plates; Registration & Title requirements vehicle not operational on highway; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; Failure to wear seat belts; Operating suspended/revoked operators license; Failure to produce insurance card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Couch, Michael. Review. Charge(s): Burglary, 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Wilson, Steven Brian. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Receiving stolen property $1,000 < $10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Wilder, John Charles. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Assault 4th degree dating violence (minor injury).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bennett, Charles S. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Criminal littering; Criminal trespassing - 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Neville None. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; No/expired registration plates; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Morgan, Paul. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Byrd, Jeremy John. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; Failure to produce insurance card; Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st; Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Green, Ricky. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): License to be in possession; Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st; Failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; Failure to produce insurance card; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gumm, Benny E. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine); Possession of defaced firearm; Convicted felon in possession of a firearm; Driving on DUI suspended license - 1st offense.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Abner, David. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Trafficking in controlled substance, 2nd offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives); Contempt of Court.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Noble, Jerome. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Criminal mischief - 3rd degree; Burglary, 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Charles. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; Assault, 2nd degree; Criminal trespass - 2nd degree; Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Kilburn, Johnny L. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $1,000 < $10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Emmett. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Burglary, 2nd degree; Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $1,000 < $10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Christopher Steve. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Burglary, 2nd degree; Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $1,000 < $10,000; False report an incident to law enforcement.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, David. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Criminal mischief - 3rd degree; Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Johnson, Kim. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Criminal mischief - 3rd degree; Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Neeley, Robert Way. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Reckless driving; Operating motor vehicle under/influence alcohol .08 1st; Failure to produce insurance card; Failure to wear seat belts; Rear license not illuminated; Improper display of registration plates; Menacing; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; Disorderly conduct, 2nd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Rhodes, Joseph. Pretrial Conference. Instructional permit violations; Criminal mischief - 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Jason. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Criminal littering; Criminal trespassing - 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Cockerham, Jerry. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Receiving stolen property.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Samantha. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Theft by unlawful taking or disp shoplifting.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Cockerham, Joshua David. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Improper registration plate; Improper display of registration plates; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; Failure to produce insurance card; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; Operating motor vehicle under/influence alcohol - 3rd; Disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; Possess open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hyman, Sherry. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $500 < $1,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Combs, Homer. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Theft of services $500 < $1,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Donathan, Brandon Lee. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating motor vehicle under/influence - 1st (aggravating circumstances); Wanton endangerment - 2nd degree; Reckless driving; Failure to produce insurance card; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; Resisting arrest; Disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; Terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; Leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Faulkner, Jonathon Todd. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Receiving stolen property $500 < $1,000; Criminal trespass - 2nd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Donald. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Harboring a vicious animal.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gross, Nicholas. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Hunt without a hunter education course completion card; Spotlighting - use of artificial light; Illegal take/pursue deer/wild turkey.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Terry, Sherry. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Unauthorized use of motor vehicle - 1st offense; Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $500 < $1,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Allen, Izaiah Durea. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Assault 4th degree minor injury.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Moore, Paul. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Alcohol intoxication in a public place - 1st & 2nd offense; Contempt of court.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. White, Ryan. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $500 < $1,000; Criminal trespassing - 3rd degree; Criminal mischief - 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Addison, Dennis. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Possession controlled substance, 3rd degree - drug unspecified; Controlled substance prescription not in original container 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Combs, April. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Motor vehicle/new RV dealer insurance or bond required; Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st; No/expired registration plates; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; Failure to register transfer of motor vehicle.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Young, Travis Franklin, Verlon. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating motor vehicle under/influence alcohol - 1st; Careless driving; Possess open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; Menacing.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Neeley, Robert. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): 2 Counts of Wanton endangerment - 2nd degree; Disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; Reckless driving.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Pack, Craig. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Terroristic threatening, 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Noble, Tyler. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Theft by unlawful taking or disp bicycles.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Noble, William Joseph. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Goodman, Sabrina. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Changing drivers - car in motion (reckless driving); Failure to wear seat belts; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gampher, Curtis. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Disregarding stop sign; License to be in possession; Failure to produce insurance card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Roy Edward. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Rear license not illuminated; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Reed, Tina Isabelle. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating motor vehicle under/influence substance - 1st; Careless driving; Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McCoy, Jeremiah. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Leaving scene of accident/Failure to render aid or assistance; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Burkhart, Casey. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): License to be in possession; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Burkhart, Casey. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; Failure to wear seat belts; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; Failure to produce insurance card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Roy Edward. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Rear license not illuminated; Driving DUI suspended license - 2nd offense.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Richard L. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating motor vehicle under/influence alcohol .08 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Faulkner, Janonda. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating motor vehicle under/influence alcohol <21 yoa .02-.07; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; License to be in possession; Reckless driving; Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McDaniel, Tiffany. Arraignment. Charge(s): Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Riley, Samuel Charles. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Speeding 9 mph over limit; Failure to wear seat belts; Improper equipment.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Kenley. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure to produce insurance card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Stamper, Timothy W. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): One head light; Failure to wear seat belts; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Sebastian, Jonathan. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Reckless driving; Driving on DUI suspended license - 1st offense; License to be in possession; All terrain vehicles violations; Drug paraphernalia - advertisement.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bowman, Chasity. Arraignment. Charge(s): Harassment - no visible contact.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hensley, Billy C. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; No operators/moped license; Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st; Failure to produce insurance card; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; Improper registration plate; Drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; Improper display of registration plates.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Riley, Samuel Charles. Arraignment. Charge(s): No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; Failure to produce insurance card; Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hensley, Trevor Logan. Arraignment. Charge(s): No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Donnie Wayne. Arraignment. Charge(s): Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Sizer, Wilbur Harrison. Failure to wear seat belts; Booster seat violations.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Lynch, Carla. Arraignment. Charge(s): Speeding 14 mph over limit; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Turner, Marshall Aidan Hunter. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to produce insurance card; Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gazzara, Chandon Rose. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Reckless driving; Disregarding stop sign.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Turner, Kayden Jarred. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure to produce insurance card; Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Curtis. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Todd, Rebecca. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; Failure to produce insurance card; Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; License to be in possession.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Johnson, Summer Michelle. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Chadwell, Christopher Michael. Review. Charge(s): Shock probation in misdemeanor convictions.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Caudell, Charles. Review. Charge(s): Violation of conditions of release.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Carman, Jeanie F. Arraignment. Charge(s): Speeding 5 mph over limit.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Price, Douglas Ray. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hacker, Joshua Joseph. Arraignment. Charge(s): Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; All terrain vehicles violations.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Spence, Cody. Arraignment. Charge(s): Speeding 5 mph over limit.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Asher, Jamie. Arraignment. Charge(s): Speeding 5 mph over limit.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bennett, Johnathan. Arraignment. Charge(s): No operators/moped license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Warren, Alley Elizabeth, C. Arraignment. Charge(s): No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; Failure to produce insurance card; Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Tiffany Dawn. Arraignment. Charge(s): Rear license not illuminated; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Brumley, Johnathan. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; Failure to produce insurance card; Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st; License to be in possession; Failure to register transfer of motor vehicle.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Lovins, Michael None. Arraignment. Charge(s): No operators/moped license; Failure to produce insurance card; Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; License to be in possession; Failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Couch, David Michael. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Shane E. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Barrett, Logan James. Arraignment. Charge(s): No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Reed, Christina Marie. Arraignment. Charge(s): Operating motor vehicle under/influence controlled substance - 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Noble, Logan. Arraignment. Charge(s): Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McDaniel, Joey None. Arraignment. Charge(s): No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Clark, Robert. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Banks, Ronald Lyn. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gross, Nicholas. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; License to be in possession.
