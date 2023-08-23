Owsley County Circuit Court Docket or 7/27/2023 (Subject to Change)
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Kilburn, Johnny. Status Hearing. Charge(s): Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine).
Owsley County District Court Docket for 7/26/2023 (Subject to Change)
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Barker, Christine. Arraignment. Charge(s): Possession of marijuana; Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess.
Owsley County District Court Docket for 7/27/2023 (Subject to Change)
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Turner, Kayden Jarred. Arraignment. Charge(s): No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; Failure to produce insurance card; Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Young, Richard. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; Improper display of registration plates.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gibson, Jimmy. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Resisting arrest; Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Menacing; Disorderly conduct, 1st degree; Hindering prosecution/apprehension - 1st degree; 3 Counts of Wanton endangerment - 2nd degree- police officer; 2 Counts of Assault - 3rd degree – police/probation officer.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bennett, Charles S. Arraignment. Charge(s): Criminal littering; Criminal trespassing - 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Neville None. Review. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hudson, Michael. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine); Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Earl, William Scott. Arraignment. Charge(s): No tail lamps; Rear license not illuminated; Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine); Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense – Opiates; Possession controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Green, Travis. Arraignment. Charge(s): Theft of services $1,000 < $10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Gary. Arraignment. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Possession of marijuana; Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine); Disorderly conduct, 2nd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Helton, Nicholas Gage. Arraignment. Charge(s): Possession controlled substance, 1stdegree, 1stoffense (Methamphetamine); Possession of marijuana.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Kilburn, Johnny L. Arraignment. Charge(s): Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $1,000 < $10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Newton, Trenton. Arraignment. Charge(s): No operators/moped license; Possession of marijuana; Rear license not illuminated.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Donald. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Harboring a vicious animal.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Howard, Misty. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Criminal trespassing 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Turner, Brenda. Arraignment. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Disorderly conduct, 2nd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Spence, Benny. Arraignment. Charge(s): Assault 4th degree domestic violence minor injury.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Sebastian, Jonathan. Arraignment. Charge(s): Drug paraphernalia – advertisement.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Moore, Paul. Arraignment. Charge(s): Alcohol intoxication in a public place - 1st & 2nd offense; Contempt of court.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Emmett. Arraignment. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Combs, Chasity B. Arraignment. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Reed, Thomas. Arraignment. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Jones, James. Arraignment. Charge(s): Disorderly conduct, 1st degree; Resisting arrest; Alcohol intoxication in a public place - 1st & 2nd offense; Terroristic threatening, 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. White, Russell. Arraignment. Charge(s): Criminal trespassing - 3rd degree; Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $500 < $1,000; Criminal mischief - 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. White, Ryan. Arraignment. Charge(s): Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $500 < $1,000; Criminal trespassing - 3rd degree; Criminal Mischief - 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Stepp, Gary M. Arraignment. Charge(s): Operating motor vehicle under/influence controlled substance – 1st; Possession controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; Controlled substance prescription not in original container 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Addison, Dennis. Arraignment. Charge(s): Possession controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; Controlled substance prescription not in original container 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Combs, April. Arraignment. Charge(s): Motor vehicle/New RV Dealer insurance or bond required; Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st; No/expired registration plates; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; Failure to register transfer of motor vehicle.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Charles. Arraignment. Charge(s): Criminal trespassing - 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Young, Travis Franklin, Verlon. Arraignment. Charge(s): Operating motor vehicle under/influence – 1st; Careless driving; Possess open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; Menacing.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Combs, Chasity Brooke. Arraignment. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Shackleford, Tabitha. Arraignment. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Theft by unlawful taking or disp shoplifting.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Herald, Jimmy. Arraignment. Charge(s): Unlawful transaction with/minor - 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Neeley, Robert. Arraignment. Charge(s): 2 Counts of Wanton endangerment - 2nd degree; Disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; Reckless driving.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Sandlin, Juanita. Arraignment. Charge(s): Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; Controlled substance prescription not in original container 1st; Failure to or improper signal.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McKinny, Daniel Wayne. Arraignment. Charge(s): No operators/moped license; Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; All terrain vehicles violations.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Jesse. Arraignment. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Farthing, Timothy. Arraignment. Charge(s): Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Gregory Lynn. Arraignment. Charge(s): Operating motor vehicle under/influence alcohol .08 1st; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; Improper equipment; No/expired registration plates.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McDaniel, Tiffany. Arraignment. Charge(s): Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Riley, Samuel Charles. Arraignment. Charge(s): Speeding 9 mph over limit; Failure to wear seat belts; Improper equipment.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hickman, Dayna. Arraignment. Charge(s): Speeding 5 mph over limit; Failure to produce insurance card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Lynch, Carla. Arraignment. Charge(s): Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; License to be in possession; Failure to wear seat belts; Failure to produce insurance card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Spence, Rhonda Lynn. Arraignment. Charge(s): Speeding 5 mph over limit.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Halsey, Brian Keith. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; Improper equipment; Failure to produce insurance card; One headlight; Rear license not illuminated.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Moore, Dustin James. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Sebastian, Betty Jean. Arraignment. Charge(s): Speeding 5 mph over limit; Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; Failure to produce insurance card; Improper display of registration plates.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Daniel None. Arraignment. Charge(s): Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; Failure to produce insurance card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Triplett, Rebecca Lynn. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Stamper, Timothy W. Arraignment. Charge(s): Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; One headlight; Failure to wear seat belts; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Stamper, Brandon Scott. Arraignment. Charge(s): Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; Failure to produce insurance card; Disregarding stop sign.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Johnson, Justin DeWayne. Arraignment. Charge(s): Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; Failure to produce insurance card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Byrd, Christopher L. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; Failure to produce insurance card; Operating vehicle with expired operators license; License to be in possession; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Mayes, April Dawn. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating motor vehicle under/influence substance – 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Evanoff, Hank Aaron. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Sebastian, Jonathan. Arraignment. Charge(s): Reckless driving; Driving on DUI suspended license - 1stoffense; License to be in possession; All terrain vehicles violations.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Byrd, Landon Curtis. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gazzara, Chandon Rose. Arraignment. Charge(s): Reckless driving; Disregarding stop sign.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hubbard, Jimmy Christopher. Arraignment. Charge(s): No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Curtis. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gross, Mercedes Paige. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Baker, William Wayne. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Johnson, Summer Michelle. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Wethington, Tina. Arraignment. Charge(s): Reckless driving; No operators/moped license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Kidd, Pamela. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to produce insurance card; Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Scarborough, Patric. Arraignment. Charge(s): No tail lamps; Failure to wear seat belts; Operating vehicle with expired operators license; Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Stepp, Gary. Arraignment Charge(s): No tail lamps; License to be in possession; Operating motor vehicle under/influence substance – 1st; Failure to produce insurance card; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Allen, John David. Arraignment. Charge(s): Careless driving.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Abner Jr., Robert Lee. Arraignment. Charge(s): Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; Disregarding stop sign.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Newton, Melvin Jr. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating motor vehicle under/influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. .08 1st offense; Possession of marijuana; Use/possess drug paraphernalia, 1st offense.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, David G. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Theft of services.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Danny. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operation of a mobile home park with/out permit.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Roy E. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; Display of illegal/altered registration plate; Failure to register transfer of motor vehicle.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hughes, Cody Ray. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; Failure to register transfer of motor vehicle.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Barrett, Sonja Noel. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gibson, Jimmy. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); Resisting arrest.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gibson, Jimmy. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gibson, Jimmy. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Receiving stolen property $500 < $1,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Peters, Austin Dennis. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating motor vehicle under/influence alcohol/substance – 1st; Possession controlled substance, 2nd degree – Amphetamine; Possession of marijuana; Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; Possess open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; Controlled substance prescription not in original container 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Sanders, John. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Disorderly conduct, 1st degree; Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Attempted resisting arrest; Attempted fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Byrd, Sarah. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; Failure to produce insurance card; No/expired registration plates; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No brake lights (passenger vehicles); Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; Failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Taylor, Hobert. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Rear license not illuminated; Failure to produce insurance card; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gross, Nicholas Tyler. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Rear license not illuminated; Failure to or improper signal; No operators/moped license; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Fields, Roderick. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense Heroin; Trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (< 2 gms Methamphetamine); Wanton endangerment - 1st degree – police officer; Tampering with physical evidence.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gumm, Benny E. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine); Possession of defaced firearm; Convicted felon in possession of a firearm; Driving on DUI suspended license – 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Campbell, Larry Joe. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Wanton endangerment - 1st degree; 2 Counts of Criminal mischief, 1st degree; Criminal littering.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Fields, Roderick. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); Possession of defaced firearm; Receiving stolen property (firearm); Convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Fox, Bobby G. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; Resisting arrest; Assault - 3rd degree – police/probation officer; Criminal mischief, 1st degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McNew, Regina. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine); Receiving stolen property $500 < $1,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Charles. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; Assault, 2nd degree; Criminal trespass - 2nd degree; Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Travis. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); Receiving stolen property $500 < $1,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Neeley, Robert Way. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Reckless driving; Operating motor vehicle under/influence alcohol .08 1st; Failure to produce insurance card; Failure to wear seat belts; Rear license not illuminated; Improper display of registration plates; Menacing; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; Disorderly conduct, 2nd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Rhodes, Joseph. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Instructional permit violations.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Angela. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bowling, Jordan. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. White, Jeffery. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Unauthorized use of motor vehicle - 1st offense.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Abercrombie, Brett. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Terroristic threatening, 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Jason. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Criminal littering; Criminal trespassing - 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Samantha. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Theft by unlawful taking or disp shoplifting.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hyman, Sherry. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $500 < $1,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Combs, Homer. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Theft of services $500 < $1,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Angela. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; Resisting arrest; Menacing.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Donathan, Brandon Lee. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating motor vehicle under/influence alcohol - 1st (aggravating circumstances); Wanton endangerment - 2nd degree; Reckless driving; Failure to produce insurance card; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; Resisting arrest; Disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; Terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; Leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Terry, Sheena. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Unauthorized use of motor vehicle - 1st offense; Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $%00 < $1,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Allen, Izaiah Durea. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Assault 4th degree minor injury.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Fox, Bobby G. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; Menacing; Carrying a concealed deadly weapon.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Booth, Meghan. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Disorderly conduct, 2nd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Harris, Heather. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Changing drivers – car in motion (reckless driving); Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gampher, Curtis. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Disregarding stop sign; License to be in possession; Failure to produce insurance card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Angel, Brenda. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): No operators/moped license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Roy Edward. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Rear license not illuminated; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Samantha. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Reed, Tina Isabelle. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating motor vehicle under/influence substance – 1st; Careless driving; Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Burkhart, Casey. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): License to be in possession; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hughes, Cody Ray. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Rear license not illuminated; Obstructed vision and/or windshield; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; Failure to produce insurance card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Burkhart, Casey. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; Failure to wear seat belts; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expire registration plates; Failure to produce insurance card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Roy Edward. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Rear license not illuminated; Driving DUI suspended license - 2nd offense.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Faulkner, Janonda. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating motor vehicle under/influence alcohol < 21 yoa .02 - .07; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; License to be in possession; Reckless driving; Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Spence, Derek Lee. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): operating motor vehicle under/influence alcohol .08 1st; Failure to wear seat belts; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Fugett, John. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating on suspended/ revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Rice, Charles Delbert. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Kenley. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure to produce insurance card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Farthing, Timothy. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; All terrain vehicles violations.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Stamper, Brandon. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gross, Nicholas Tyler. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Reckless driving; Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st; Driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; No/expired registration plates; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; Failure to produce insurance card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Triplett, Rebecca Lynn. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating vehicle with expired operators license; Failure to produce insurance card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Roland Edward. Review. Charge(s): Non support.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Miller, Alvin None. Arraignment. Charge(s): No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expire registration plates.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Koenig, Krista M. Arraignment. Charge(s): No operators/moped license; Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Soma, Dipesh Chiman. Arraignment. Charge(s): Speeding 5 mph over limit; Failure to use child restraint device in vehicle.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bowling, Arlie Tucker. Arraignment. Charge(s): No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; Failure to produce insurance card; Failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Todd, Rebecca. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; Failure to produce insurance card; Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; License to be in possession.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gross, Diana Com. Arraignment. Charge(s): Speeding 5 mph over limit.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Chandler, Jefferson Neal. Review. Charge(s): Speeding 5 mph over limit.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hughes, Jason. Review. Charge(s): Owner permitting vicious dog to run at large; Harboring a vicious animal.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Angie. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Criminal trespassing - 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Barres, James Michael. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): reckless driving; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st; Failure to produce insurance card.
