Owsley County
Circuit Court
Docket for 7/3/2023
(Subject to change)
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Connie. Status Hearing. Charge(s): Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense – drug unspecified; Failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; Endangering the welfare of a minor.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Shuler, Brittany. To Enter Plea. Charge(s): Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1stoffense – drug unspecified; Wanton endangerment - 1st degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gilbert, Dustin. Arraignment. Charge(s): Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others; Burglary, 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hayes, Tyler. Status Hearing. Charge(s): Receiving stolen property $1,000 < $10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Sizemore, Stella. Status Hearing. Charge(s): Receiving stolen property $1,000 < $10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Spencer, Dylan. Status Hearing. Charge(s): Receiving stolen property $1,000 < $10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Peters, Marcus. Arraignment. Charge(s): Complicity Robbery, 1st degree; Complicity Assault, 1st degree; Complicity Tampering with physical evidence; Convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
Owsley County
District Court
Docket for 7/3/2023 (Subject to change)
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Turner, Jeremy Brad. Review. Charge(s): Criminal mischief, 1st degree; Receiving stolen property $1,000 < $10,000; Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Turner, Jeremy Brad. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Reckless driving; Wanton endangerment - 2nd degree – police officer; Convicted felon in possession of a firearm; No motorcycle operators license; Failure to produce insurance card; Fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); Trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (< 2 gms Methamphetamine); Failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, 1st; Drug paraphernalia – deliver/manufacture.
Owsley County
District Court
Docket for 7/6/2023 (Subject to change)
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Couch, Michael. Arraignment. Charge(s): Criminal mischief - 3rd degree; Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others; Burglary, 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Charles. Motion Hour. Charge(s): Terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; Assault, 2nd degree; Criminal trespass - 2nd degree; Public intoxication controlled substance (Excludes alcohol).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bishop, William Nicholas. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Reckless driving; Leaving scene of accident/Failure to render aid or assistance; Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); License to be in possession; Failure to produce insurance card; Failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Couch, Michael. Arraignment. Charge(s): Escape - 3rd degree; Fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); Criminal mischief – 3rd egree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Terry, Bob. Arraignment. Charge(s): Contempt of court.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Young, James Lee. Review. Charge(s): Failure to produce insurance card; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; Failure to wear seat belts; Possess open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; Reckless driving.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Stepp, Gary Michael. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Assault 4th degree domestic violence no visible injury.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Caudell, Anna. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Alcohol intoxication in a public place - 1st & 2nd offense; Willfully setting fire on land not owned/controlled.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Abner, David. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Trafficking in controlled substance, 2nd offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives); Contempt of court.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Chaney, Ronnie. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); Fleeing or evading police, 1stdegree (on foot); Receiving stolen property $10,000 or more; Driving on DUI suspended license - 1st offense; Failure to wear seat belts; Wanton endangerment - 2nd degree – police officer; Criminal mischief, 1st degree; Reckless driving; Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Tristan Lane. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine); Possession of marijuana; Failure to wear seat belts; No/expired registration plates; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; Failure to produce insurance card; Improper display of registration plates.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hughes, Jason. Court Trial. Charge(s): Owner permitting vicious dog to run at large; Harboring a vicious animal.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Branham, Jess. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Assault 4th degree domestic violence minor injury; Wanton endangerment - 2nd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, William D. Arraignment. Charge(s): Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine); Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense Heroin; Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Controlled substance prescription not in original container.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Noble, Jerome. Arraignment. Charge(s): Criminal mischief - 3rd degree; Burglary, 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Deaton, Rebecca. Arraignment. Charge(s): Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Ruford W. Arraignment. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bethune, Christopher. Arraignment. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Case, Wayne Burner. Arraignment. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Wilder, Lucas Ryan. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to use child restraint device in vehicle; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; Failure to produce insurance card; Improper display of registration plates; Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st; Possession controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Douglas, Jerry Lee. Arraignment. Charge(s): Speeding 5 mph over limit.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bennett, Kayla Michelle. Arraignment. Charge(s): Speeding 5 mph over limit.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Camp, James Robert. Arraignment. Charge(s): No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Deaton, Rebecca. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; Rear license not illuminated.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Tristan. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Criminal littering.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Sanders, Jon. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); Disorderly conduct, 2nd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bowling, Christopher. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McCollister, Amanda. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Criminal mischief - 3rd degree; Menacing.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Angie. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Criminal trespassing - 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McCollister, Amanda. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Criminal trespassing - 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Tristan Lane. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Speeding 5 mph over limit; Failure to produce insurance card; Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Noble, Jerome. Review. Charge(s): Driving DUI suspended license - 2nd offense; Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Tiffany Anne. Arraignment. Charge(s): No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Callahan, Angela Danielle. Arraignment. Charge(s): Speeding 5 mph over limit.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Dean, Bradley Alan. Arraignment. Charge(s): Speeding 5 mph over limit.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Creech, Billy. Arraignment. Charge(s): No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st; Failure to wear seat belts; Failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; License to be in possession; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; Failure to produce insurance card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Johnson, Summer Michelle. Arraignment. Charge(s): No/expired registration plates; Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Barrett, Miguel. Arraignment. Charge(s): Reckless driving; No operators/moped license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McGlothin, Derek DeWayne. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; Booster seat violations; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st; Failure to produce insurance card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Harris, Heather Shawn. Arraignment. Charge(s): License to be in possession.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Estep, Nancy Marie. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts.
