Owsley County
Circuit Court Docket for 04/03/2023
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Williams, Anthony. Status Hearing. Charge(s): Trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd or > offense – drug unspecified.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Stamper, Joshua. Status Hearing. Charge(s): Receiving stolen property under/$1,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Young, Robbie. Status Hearing. Charge(s): Trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (> = 2 gms Methamphetamine); Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Roland. Status Hearing. Charge(s): Receiving stolen property under/$10,000; Obscuring the identity of a machine $500 < $10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Farthing, Jennifer. Status Hearing. Charge(s): Forgery, 2nd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Green, Ashley. Arraignment. Charge(s): Theft by unlawful taking or disp auto $10,000 < $1,000,000; Criminal mischief, 1st degree; Burglary, 3rd degree; Criminal mischief - 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gilbert, Dustin. Review. Charge(s): Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others; Burglary, 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hayes, Tyler. Status Hearing. Charge(s): Receiving stolen property $1,000 < $10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Grover. Sentencing. Charge(s): Receiving stolen property $10,000 or more.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hobbs, Jeremiah. Status Hearing. Charge(s): Theft by unlawful taking or disp auto $1,000 < $10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Caudell, Daniel. Arraignment. Charge(s): Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine); Possession of marijuana; Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; Failure to wear seat belts; Reckless driving; License to be in possession; Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Operating motor vehicle under/influence substance – 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Spencer, Dylan. Arraignment. Charge(s): Receiving stolen property $1,000 < $10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Shannon. Arraignment. Charge(s): Fraud use of credit card $1,000 < $10,000.
