Owsley County Circuit Court Docket for 4/7/2023
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Connie. Other Hearing. Charge(s): Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense – Drug unspecified; Failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; Endangering the life of a minor.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Shuler, Brittany. Other Hearing. Charge(s): Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense – Drug unspecified; Wanton endangerment - 1st degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Diaz-Castill, Leonardo Fransico. Other Hearing. Charge(s): 3 Counts of Sexual abuse, 1st degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hayes, Tyler. Other Hearing. Charge(s): Receiving stolen property $1,000 < $10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Caudell, Daniel. Other Hearing. Charge(s): Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine); Possession of marijuana; Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; Failure to wear seat belts; Reckless driving; License to be in possession; Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Operating motor vehicle under/influence – 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Sizemore, Stella. Other Hearing. Charge(s): Receiving stolen property $1,000 < $10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Spencer, Dylan. Other Hearing. Charge(s): Receiving stolen property $1,000 < $10,000.
Owsley County District Court Docket for 4/11/2023
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Combs, Chasity. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Dooley, Daren. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (> = 2 gms Methamphetamine).
Owlsey County District Court Docket for 4/13/2023
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Angela. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gooch, Billy. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Assault 4th degree domestic violence minor injury; Possession of marijuana.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Lee, Teresa. Arraignment. Charge(s): Operating vehicle with expired operators License.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gibson, Jimmy. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); Resisting arrest.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gibson, Jimmy. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gibson, Jimmy. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Receiving stolen property $500 < $1,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Timothy Bryan. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Flagrant non support.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gumm, Benny E. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine); Possession of defaced firearm; Driving on DUI suspended license - 1stoffense.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Banks, Sharon Gail. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Unlawful transaction with/minor - 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Samantha. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Theft by unlawful taking or disp shoplifting.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gibson, Jimmy. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Resisting arrest; Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Menacing; Disorderly conduct, 1st degree; Hindering prosecution/apprehension - 1st degree; 3 Counts of Wanton endangerment - 2nd degree - police officer; 2 Counts of Assault - 3rd degree – police /probation officer.
