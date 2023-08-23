Owsley County District Court Docket for 8/10/2023 (Subject to Change)
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Jesse. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (Methamphetamine); Resisting arrest; Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Menacing.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gibson, Jimmy. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Resisting arrest; Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Menacing; Disorderly conduct, 1st degree; Hindering prosecution/apprehension - 1st degree; 3 Counts of Wanton endangerment - 2nd degree – police officer; 2 Counts of Assault - 3rd degree – police/probation officer.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gibson, Jimmy. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); Resisting arrest.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gibson, Jimmy. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gibson, Jimmy. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Receiving stolen property $500 < $1,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Sanders, John. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Disorderly conduct, 1st degree; Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Attempted resisting arrest; Attempted fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Creech, Billy. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Burglary, 2nd degree; Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $1,000 < $10,000; Criminal mischief - 2nd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Wilson, Steven Brian. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (> = 2 gms Methamphetamine); Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; Receiving stolen property $1,000 < $10,000; Burglary, 2nd degree; Criminal mischief - 2nd degree; Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $1,000 < $10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Creech, Billy. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Burglary, 2nd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Travis. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); Receiving stolen property $500 < $1,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Savannah. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Unlawful transaction w/minor - 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Savannah. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): 3 Counts of Unlawful transaction w/minor - 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Burns, Ricky. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Unlawful transaction w/minor - 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Sanders, Jon. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); Disorderly conduct, 2nd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Herald, Jimmy. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Unlawful transaction w/minor - 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Travis. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Receiving stolen property; Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Possession of marijuana; Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gray, Timmy. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Harassment – no physical contact; Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gray, Timmy. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Harassment – no physical contact; Criminal trespassing - 3rd degree; Fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Noble, William Joseph. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Sanders, John M. Review. Charge(s): Violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Caudell, Teresa. Review. Charge(s): Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Tristan Lane. Review. Charge(s): Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Caudell, Teresa. Review. Charge(s): Unlawful transaction w/minor - 3rd degree.
Owsley County District Court Docket for 8/17/2023 (Subject to Change)
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hatfield, Joshua D. Review. Charge(s): Speeding 5 mph over limit.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Shane. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Assault 4th degree domestic violence minor injury.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McDaniel, Bobbie J. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Assault 4th degree no visible injury.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Patrick, Wendy D. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Careless driving; Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Combs, Chasity B. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bowling, Christopher. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Combs, Chasity Brooke. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Jamie Gabbard. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating motor vehicle under/influence alcohol .08 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Moore, Skylar J. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating motor vehicle under/influence alcohol .08 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bowling, Christin. Review. Charge(s): Leaving scene of accident/Failure to render aid or assistance; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Canada, Timothy Isaiah. Review.Charge(s): Speeding 5 mph over limit.
