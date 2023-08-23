Owsley County District Court Docket for 7/28/2023 (Subject to Change)
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Cockerham, Joshua David. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Improper registration plate; Improper display of registration plates; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; Failure to produce insurance card; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; Operating motor vehicle under/influence alcohol – 3rd; Disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; Possess open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle.
Owsley County District Court Docket for 8/3/2023 (Subject to Change)
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Moore, Tammy Joseph. Arraignment. Charge(s): Speeding 9 mph over limit.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hughes, Jason. Court Trial. Charge(s): Owner permitting vicious dog to run at large; Harboring a vicious animal.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, William D. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): No operators/moped license; Operating motor vehicle under/influence substance – 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, William Dale. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, William D. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine); Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense Heroin; Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; License to be in possession; Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Controlled substance prescription not in original container 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Lorenz, Brian L. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, William. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Possession controlled substance, 3rd degree – Drug unspecified; Controlled substance prescription not in original container 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Wilder, Lucas Ryan. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure to use child restraint device in vehicle; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; Failure to produce insurance card; Improper display of registration plates; Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st; Possession controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Spence, Derek Lee. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating motor vehicle under/influence alcohol .08 1st; Failure to wear seat belts; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Barrett, Miguel. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Reckless driving; No operators/moped license.
