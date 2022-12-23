OC Fiscal Court’s Last Regular Session with Judge Cale Turner was Held Monday Evening

The Owsley County Fiscal Court met in regular session on Monday, December 12, 2022. Judge Cale Turner called the meeting to order. A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes from the October meeting. Then Dominic Johnson, County Treasurer, gave the monthly Treasurer’s Report. The General Fund has a cash balance of $302,225.14 and the Road Fund has a cash balance of $104,430.45. The Jail Fund has a cash balance of $3,251.69 and the L.G.E.A. Fund has a cash balance of $55,488.63. The Solid Waste Fund has a cash balance of $15,871.45 and the Parks & Recreation Fund has a cash balance of $3,014.07. The LGEDF Fund has a cash balance of $897.16 and the ARPA Fund has a cash balance of $244,862.82. A motion was made and carried to acknowledge the receiving of the Treasurer’s Report.
Tom Leach was present to ask the court again if they were going to include the roads at the newly developed property on Hwy. 1071 into the county road system. He told the court that there are 54 lots ranging in size from 3 acres to 25 acres. The three acre
lots are going to be the ones that are along the property that is facing Hwy. 1071. There are only three roads that we are wanting adopted into the county system at this time. A motion was made and carried to approve three roads into the county road system. There will be around 18 properties that have city water. The roads will be Allen Hill Road, Mountain View Road and Carrico Road. A motion was made and carried to adopt a Resolution to give the Judge Executive permission to sign for the papers.
Wesley Combs from KRADD was asked if he had anything for the meeting and he stated that he did not have anything at this time.
Holly Wilder, Chairperson for the Owsley County Soil Conservation District told the court that she wanted to say, “Thank you to the Fiscal Court for their partnership over the years and the support that we have had from you all. We hope that this support will continue and participation like, for example, the Elder Abuse Program and help us get a lot of money into the hands of farmers in Owsley County.” Sandy Gay talked to the court about some of the things they have been doing in the county. “First of all, we want to thank you for the $59,756 that we received in Millage Tax last year. That pays our payroll, our bills, any computer issues, internet, phone systems, all of our bills. It also helps us to have an office in Owsley County so that we can secure additional funds and that is what we have been doing. This was our best year ever for getting money into the county. Grant programs and partnerships, that is what we try to do with the money that we have because we don’t have a lot of money to do things just through the millage tax. So, we have to go out and hunt for money. The County Agricultural Incentive Program - we got a grant for $277,500 this year. We had 63 applicants - these are landowners that come into the office. We sit down together and fill out applications and they are scored based on the granting agency which is now the Ky. Office of Agricultural Policy. We were able to fund everyone that qualified. This is the first year that we have been able to do that. We also had a Phase I Grant for $12,975. This was for the purchase of a No-Till Drill (Seeder). It was an expensive piece of equipment but people can’t really justify that in their budget. Kenny Shouse takes care of our equipment and we lease it out for a nominal fee. This brand new Seeder, we lease it out to farmers for $5 per acre. We are not trying to make money but we are trying to keep everything maintained and oiled. In order to do that, we had to match it. We got together with the Extension Service, Owsley County Farm Bureau and the Conservation District. The three of us put together the 50% match for that. We can’t do a lot ourselves but if we partner, we are getting more things done. The State Cost Share Program is available only through your Conservation District. This is the only way you can sign up for this program. We received and paid out $132,641 in 2022. This was assisting our landowners, mostly cattle producers. It is a Water Quality Cost Share Program so we try to pay attention to mud and manure that sort of thing and stack pads and heavy used feed pads. They are out around the county. This saves hay and is safer for the farmer because they don’t have to get in with the cattle. You can do everything from outside the fence. We also do a continuous sign-up and have had 11 more applications that we input to Frankfort in November. The last day to apply was November 15th. Those that were requested $175,913 and that is helping our water quality issues. Farming can be a little detrimental when you look at your mud and manure problems near a stream and this will help address those. Those approvals will be announced on March 1st. We got an Environmental Grant for $10,000. Anybody in the county can take advantage of this. We have been doing this for several years now. We do the open-top dumpsters and we work with PRIDE and the county PRIDE Coordinator. We do roadside cleanups, small dumps or anything like that. This is a $7,500 grant and the Conservation District matches with $2500 for a total of $10,000. We couldn’t do this without the help of the Fiscal Court. We also had a Direct Aid Grant in the amount of $9,061. They base a lot of that on regulatory and statutory compliance for Conservation Districts. So, just in grants we received $442,177 and when you add the Millage Tax, we received over a half million dollars ($501,933) this year. About 80% of that m only went into the hands ofd Owsley County landowners. We work with the schools and allow the school to use our equipment on the school farm. We also gave away 600 seedlings last year for Earth Day and Arbor Day. We had an audit this year and we had NO negative findings at all. There was one finding because of a lack of segregation of duties. You need to have one for going to the post office, one to open the mail, one to make the deposits and a fourth person to balance the checkbook. We don’t have enough money to have that many people working. Adrian Bishop is our new girl because I am retiring on December 31st. Adrian started on November 1st so that I had two months to work with her. My money is on Adrian. Our last two meetings have been at our new place. We really appreciate everything that you guys have done for us. The Owsley County School District was gracious enough to allow us to rent the old Betty Sebastian home. We will have everything out of the jail by the end of January. Brian Jones is with the USDA NRCS. They are our federal partner, we are the state and local entity. Equip, one of the programs that Brian Jones works with, had $292,800 approved in Owsley County for a three plan. This includes the high tunnels, heavy use feed pads, pipeline and tank, seeding projects, timber standing improvements and other forestry projects. The money that had been set up for Kentucky got diverted to Florida because of the hurricane. Some of the projects have been put up for approval by NRCS and some were kicked back out to FEMA. Additional funds have been requested for Kentucky and it looks favorable but Owsley County will receive NRCS funds in addition to FEMA money.” Judge Turner said, “I hope so. We have some breaks that have got to be fixed.” “Owsley County is not forgotten, we are working on getting the money we need to get the roads fixed. We were put on the back burner by the feds not the state since the hurricane in Florida,” said Sandy. Holly said that they would like to thank Sandy as well for her 27 years of service.
“The most important part of the new court is going to be keeping the budget balanced,” said Judge Turner, “and it would be my suggestion that the old jail be turned into a B & B to help generate some revenue.” He also told the court that the ALC is looking to redo older courthouses instead of building new judicial centers.
Judge Turner said the county does not have a 911 Coordinator at this time so we cannot give people a 911 address until someone gets appointed that can get into the computer to do it. James Pendergrass turned the 911 truck over to Jerry McIntosh. He went on to say that we have not received any money out of FEMA yet. We should get a decent amount of money if they ever get everything in order. It will probably be next fiscal year before we get any money. Dominic said that FEMA is not talking to FEMA. There seems to be a breakdown in communication between the people that we are working with and the people above them. Most of this is happening with individual assistance.
The road foreman had given a written copy of his report stating all the work that the road department had done this past month. We have been working on some of the breaks because they are so dangerous. Some are having to be drilled out.
A motion was made and carried to approve doing Transfers as Needed. A motion was made and carried to pay all legally incurred bills. Eddie Dunahoo told the court that he had the paperwork on the gun that he has used during his time as a deputy. The gun was paid by the sheriff’s department. The amount that was paid for the gun was $409. A motion was made and carried to allow Eddie to buy his gun.
Zeke Little told Cale Turner, “I have sat next to you for the last eight years and we haven’t always agreed on everything and we have had our ups and downs. I appreciate being here beside you and I hope that you will continue to help if I need your help.” Cale said, “I’ll do what I can.”
A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
By: Lisa Robinson - Editor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.