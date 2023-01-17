OC Sheriff Dept Citations

McIntosh, Travis, 27, Address Unknown. Charge(s): Fleeing or evading police, 2nd (on foot); Receiving stolen property $500 < $1,000. Arrested on 01/08/2023.
Gabbard, Lonnie W., 62, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Possession controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine); Prescription controlled substance not in proper container 1st offense; Public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol). Arrested on 01/05/2023.
McKinney, Daniel, 27, Address Unknown. Charge(s): Public intoxication; Fleeing or evading police – 2nd. Given court date of 02/23/2023.
Caudell, Anna Renee, 38, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Alcohol intoxication. Arrested on 01/05/2023.
Marshall, Jesse, 37, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (Methamphetamine); Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; Public intoxication. Arrested on 01/03/2023.
Green, George, 44, Moores Hill, In. Charge(s): Fugitive from another state – serving out of state warrant. Arrested on 01/03/2023.
Hayes, Tyler, 25, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Serving bench warrant. Arrested on 01/05/2023.
Riley, Gary Lee, 51, Address Unknown. Charge(s): Possession controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine). Arrested on 01/05/2023.
Moore, Paul, 43, Jackson, Ky. Charge(s): Fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (motor Vehicle); Disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; Driving – DUI suspended license (3rd offense); Reckless driving.
Bennett, Jerry Ellis, 33, Address Unknown. Charge(s): Public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Menacing.
Mcintosh, Travis, 27, Address Unknown. Charge(s): To answer the following: Non-Payment of court costs, fees or fines. Arrested on 01/08/2023.
Hayes, Tyler, 25, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Fleeing or evading police - 2nd degree; Resisting arrest; Menacing. Arrested on 01/05/2023.
Ross, Randall K., 61, Beattyville, Ky. Charge(s): Fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree; Reckless driving; No operators/moped license; Possession of marijuana. Arrested on 01/03/2023.
Bishop, William N., 40, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Possession controlled substance 1st degree - 1st offense (Methamphetamine); Possession controlled substance, 3rd degree, drug unspecified; Prescription controlled substance not in original container. Arrested on 01/07/2023.
Smith, Micka, 37, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Serving bench warrant for Owsley County. Arrested on 01/08/2023.
