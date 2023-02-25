Marshall, Heather, 53, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Violation of E.P.O. Arrested on 2/7/2023.
Johnson, Donald C., 35, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Assault 4th degree; Resisting arrest; Disorderly conduct 2nd; Terroristic threatening; Menacing. Arrested on 2/16/2023.
Stepp, Nelson, 57, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Possession of controlled substance (Methamphetamine); Serving 2 Bench Warrants for Owsley County Court. Arrested on 2/17/2023.
Hudson, Michael, 53, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Possession of controlled substance (Methamphetamine); Drug paraphernalia; Serving a Clay County Warrant for Possession of controlled Substance 2nd degree (Methamphetamine); Serving a Clay County Warrant Operating on suspended license; No registration; No insurance; Failure to wear seat belts; License to be in possession. Arrested on 2/18/2023.
Hughes, Trena N., 7, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Public intoxication; Possession controlled substance (Methamphetamine); Serving Owsley County Warrant for Public intoxication, controlled substance; Criminal trespassing. Arrested on 2/19/2023.
Marshall, Ruford W., 37, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): All terrain vehicle violation; Insufficient head lamps; Operating on suspended license; Fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree. Arrested on 2/18/2023.
