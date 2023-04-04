McIntosh, Samantha, 29, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting. Arrested on 3/20/2023.
Spence, Brittany, 31, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Cruelty to animals 2nd degree; Criminal littering; Warrant served for Owsley County. Arrested on 3/20/2023
Hoskins, Sarah, 36, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Failure to appear – criminal mischief 2nd; Warrant served for Owsley County. Arrested on 3/23/2023.
Branham, Jess, 39, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Assault 4th domestic violence minor injury; Wanton endangerment 2nd degree. Arrested on 3/23/2023.
Moore, William, 24, Beattyville, Ky. Charge(s): Speeding 5 mph over limit; Failure to produce insurance card; Warrant served for Lee County. Arrested on 3/23/2023.
Caudell, Anna, 38, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Alcohol intoxication 1st & 2nd in public place; Willfully set fire on land not owned/controlled by self. Arrested on 3/23/2023.
Burton, Malcom, 35, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Terroristic threatening 3rd; Disorderly conduct 2nd; Menacing; Warrant served for Owsley County. Arrested on 3/24/2023.
Stepp, Nelson R., 57, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Tampering with/evidence; Trafficking in controlled substance 1st; Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; Contempt of court – Failure to appear; Warrant served for Clark County. Arrested on 3/24/2023.
Roberts, Jason, 56, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Criminal littering; Criminal trespassing – 3rd; Failure to appear Warrant served for Owsley County. Arrested on 3/24/2023.
Estepp, Frankie B., 35, Manchester, Ky. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; License plate not legible; Rear license not illuminated; Non compliance tint on vehicle; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; Failure to produce insurance card; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; Warrant served for Clay County: Criminal possession of forged instrument 2nd. Arrested on 3/24/2023.
Stepp, Gary, 47, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Assault 4th degree; Domestic violence/No visible injuries; Warrant served for Owsley County: Failure to appear. Arrested on 3/24/2023.
Gabbard, Angela, 45, Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Warrant served for Owsley County: Failure to appear. Arrested on 3/25/2023.
Gilpin, Keith W., 25, Clay City, Ky. Charge(s): Improper lane usage; Operating on suspended license; Failure to appear Warrant served for Clark County: Contempt of court; No operators license; Failure to appear Warrant served for Powell County: Failure to wear seat belts; Operating on suspended license; No insurance card. Arrested on 3/25/2023.
Gabbard, Savannah, 35, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Failure to appear Warrant served for Owsley County: 3 Counts of Unlawful transaction with/minor, 3rd; Failure to appear Warrant served for Owsley County: Unlawful transaction with/minor, 3rd. Arrested on 3/25/2023.
