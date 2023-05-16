Bowling, Jerrod, 34, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Warrant for Owsley County: Theft by unlawful taking $500 < $1,000. Arrested on 5/1/2023.
Allen, Isaiah, 27, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Warrant for Owsley County: Assault 4th degree. Arrested on 5/2/2023.
Herald, Vernon, 57, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Warrant for Wolfe County: Failure to pay fines; Operating on suspended license; No insurance; No registration plates; No registration receipt. Arrested on 5/4/2023.
Johnson, Jordan, 21, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Warrant for Clay County: Theft by unlawful or disp auto $1,000 < $10,000; Criminal mischief - 1st degree. Arrested on 5/5/2023.
Caudill, Charles, 40, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Failure to appear Warrant for Owsley County: Traffic charges; Failure to appear Warrant for Owsley County: Traffic charges. Arrested on 5/5/2023.
Cope, James Robert, 19, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Indictment Warrant for Owsley County: Robbery 1st; Assault 1st; Tampering with/physical evidence. Arrested on 5/5/2023.
Adams, Travis, 33, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance; Possession substance, 1st (Methamphetamine). Arrested on 5/4/2023.
Roberts, Jennifer, 36, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Public intoxication. Arrested on 5/5/2023.
Chaney, Ronnie Joseph, 32, Jackson, Ky. Charge(s): Fleeing or evading police - 1st degree (motor vehicle); Fleeing or evading police, 1st (on foot); Receiving stolen property > $10,000; Driving on DUI suspended license, 1st degree; Failure to wear seat belts; Wanton endangerment, 2nd; Criminal mischief, 1st degree; Reckless driving; Public intoxication controlled substance; Theft by unlawful taking Warrant for Breathitt County. Arrested on 5/6/2023.
Marshall, Ruford W., 37, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance; Theft by unlawful taking Warrant for Clay County. Arrested on 5/7/2023.
Marshall, Tommy H., 48, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Possession of handgun by convicted felon. Arrested on 5/6/2023.
Fields, Roderick, 33, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); Possession of defaced firearm; Receiving stolen property (firearm); Possession of firearm by convicted felon; Failure to appear Warrant for Owsley County: Possession of controlled substance, 1st degree (Heroin); Trafficking in controlled substance, 1st offense (< 2 gms Methamphetamine); Wanton endangerment, 1st degree – police officer; Tampering with physical evidence. Arrested on 5/5/2023.
Anderson, Jason, 36, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Failure to appear Warrant for Owsley County: Unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 1st; Leaving the scene of accident/Failure to render aid; Driving on DUI suspended license, 1st; Warrant for Owsley County: Contempt of Court – Resistance to order; Warrant for Owsley County: Failure to pay restitution. Arrested on 5/8/2023.
