McCollister, Angie, 44, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Public intoxication – controlled substance; Criminal trespass, 3rd. Arrested on 6/14/2023.
White, Ryan, 27, Manchester, Ky. Charge(s): Theft by unlawful taking or disp $500 < $1,000; Criminal trespass, 3rd; Criminal mischief, 3rd. Arrested 6/15/2023.
White, Russell, 51, Manchester, Ky. Charge(s): Theft by unlawful taking or disp $500 < $1,000; Criminal trespass, 3rd; Criminal mischief, 3rd. Arrested on 6/15/2023.
Fox, Jobe, 27, McKee, Ky. Charge(s): Warrant - Failure to pay fines; Warrant – Failure to appear. Arrested on 6/15/2022.
Barrett, Dustin, 30, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Public intoxication; Possession controlled substance 3rd; Contempt of court; Prescription controlled substance not in proper container. Arrested on 6/18/2023.
Coots, Caitlyn Taylor, 26, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Warrant – Possession controlled substance 1st– 3 counts; Giving officer false information. Arrested on 6/18/2023.
