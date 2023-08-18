8/8/2023

Carrera, David

11/11/1997

Careless Driving

Beattyville, KY

 

8/10/2023

Williams, Evan

8/5/2005

One tail lamp, License plate not illuminated

Cincinnati, OH

 

8/13/2023

Cook, William D

1/16/1962

Reckless Driving, Traff Marijuana 

Alexandria, KY

 

8/13/2023

Hughes, Jason B

10/26/1973

FTA Warrants (Drug Paraph, Poss Cont Sub 2nd)

Booneville, KY

 

8/13/2023

Hutchinson, Carla D

1/17/1961

Poss Cont Sub 2nd, Presc not in proper Contain

Alexandria, KY

 

