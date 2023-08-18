8/8/2023
Carrera, David
11/11/1997
Careless Driving
Beattyville, KY
8/10/2023
Williams, Evan
8/5/2005
One tail lamp, License plate not illuminated
Cincinnati, OH
8/13/2023
Cook, William D
1/16/1962
Reckless Driving, Traff Marijuana
Alexandria, KY
8/13/2023
Hughes, Jason B
10/26/1973
FTA Warrants (Drug Paraph, Poss Cont Sub 2nd)
Booneville, KY
8/13/2023
Hutchinson, Carla D
1/17/1961
Poss Cont Sub 2nd, Presc not in proper Contain
Alexandria, KY
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.