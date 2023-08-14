OC Sheriff Dept Citations

8/3/2023

Fields, Roderick

9/15/1981

FTA Warrant-Criminal Mischeif 2nd

Booneville, KY

 

8/3/2023

Howard, Misty N

9/11/1982

FTP Warrant-Fraudulent use of Credit Card

Booneville, KY

 

8/4/2023

Allen, Robbie

10/1/1979

Oper Sus/Rev Licens, Fail prod Ins, No Tail light

Beattyville, KY

 

8/4/2023

Reed, Jeffery

FTA Warrants, Non-Payment

Booneville, KY

 

8/5/2023

Hacker, Daniel Paul

5/11/1998

Alc Intox public place 

Booneville, KY

 

8/6/2023

Gabbard, Donnie

4/12/1983

Oper sus/rev licens, Endang welfare of minor

Sexton's Creek, KY

Recommended for you