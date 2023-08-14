OC Sheriff Dept Citations

8/3/2023
Fields, Roderick
9/15/1981
FTA Warrant-Criminal Mischeif 2nd
Booneville, KY
8/3/2023
Howard, Misty N
9/11/1982
FTP Warrant-Fraudulent use of Credit Card
Booneville, KY
8/4/2023
Allen, Robbie
10/1/1979
Oper Sus/Rev Licens, Fail prod Ins, No Tail light
Beattyville, KY
8/4/2023
Reed, Jeffery
FTA Warrants, Non-Payment
Booneville, KY
8/5/2023
Hacker, Daniel Paul
5/11/1998
Alc Intox public place
Booneville, KY
8/6/2023
Gabbard, Donnie
4/12/1983
Oper sus/rev licens, Endang welfare of minor
Sexton's Creek, KY
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.