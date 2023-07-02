6/18/2023

Addison, Dennis

1/20/1977

Warrant, Poss Cont Sub 3rd degree Drug unspecified, Prescription Cont Sub not in proper container

Bowling Green, KY

 

6/18/2023

Barrett, Dustin

8/1/1992

Contempt of court, PI, Poss Cont Sub 3rd degree drug unspecified, Prescription Cont Sub not in proper container

Booneville, KY

 

6/18/2023

Coots, Caitlin Taylor

1/9/1997

Warrant Parole Violation, Giving Officer False Identifying Information

Unknown

 

6/18/2023

Gabbard, Tiffany D

2/9/1989

FTA Warrant – Flagrant Non-Support

Booneville, KY

 

6/19/2023

McIntosh, Emmet

6/21/1996

FTA Warrant – PI Cont Sub & Drug Paraph

Booneville, KY

 

6/20/2023

Combs, April

4/11/1982

Motor Veh/New RV Dealer Ins or Bond required, Failure of non-owner operator to maintain ins 1st off, No registration plates, No registration receipt, Operating on sus/rev license, Failure to register transfer of motor vehicle Unknown

 

6/20/2023

Johnson, Chris

3/23/1987

Assault 3rd Police/Probation Officer, Disorderly Conduct 2nd, Menacing, PI Cont Sub Booneville, KY

 

6/20/2023

Shackleford, Tabitha

10/12/1992

PI Cont Sub, TBUT or Disp Shoplifting, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Poss Cont Sub 2nd Codeine, Prescription Cont Sub Not in proper container 1st off, Drug Paraph buy/posses, Criminal Mischeif 3rd, Assault on Service animal 2nd degree (attempt) Booneville, KY

 

6/21/2023

Roberts, Charles

6/9/1975

Crim Trespass 3rd

Booneville, KY

 

6/22/2023

Combs, Gage

12/22/1998

Traff Cont Sub 1st off Carfentanil/fentanyl derivitives, Drug Paraph buy/possess Booneville, KY

 

6/22/2023

Turner, Angela

27576

TBUT all Disp, PI, Disorderly Conduct 2nd Booneville, KY

 

6/23/2023

Herald, Brittany

5/31/1989

Warrant – Failure to pay fine and court costs Booneville, KY

 

6/23/2023

Kidd, Pamela R

1/7/1986

Fail to provide ins card, failure of owner to maintain required ins 1st off

Booneville, KY

 

6/23/2023

Terry, Paul Edward

3/15/?

Warrant – non-payment of court cots, fees or fines Booneville, KY

 

6/24/2023

Lorenze, Brian L JR

1/9/?

Poss of handgun by Conv Felon 

Booneville, KY

 

6/24/2023

Wethington, Tina

9/2/1992

Reckless Driving, No Operators license Beattyville, KY

 

6/25/2023

Bennett, Ricky D

10/10/1995

Warrant – Failure to Pay Restitution

Buckhorn, KY

 

6/25/2023

Hobbs, Destiny Nyoka

7/8/2001

Indictment Warrant Jackson County – Drug Paraphanelia buy/possess, Poss Cont Sub 1st off (Methamphetamine), Endangering Welfare of a minor

McKee, KY

 

6/25/2023

Johnson, Summer M

5/26/1982

Fail Non-Owner to Maint req Ins 1st off Jeffersonville, KY

 

