6/18/2023
Addison, Dennis
1/20/1977
Warrant, Poss Cont Sub 3rd degree Drug unspecified, Prescription Cont Sub not in proper container
Bowling Green, KY
6/18/2023
Barrett, Dustin
8/1/1992
Contempt of court, PI, Poss Cont Sub 3rd degree drug unspecified, Prescription Cont Sub not in proper container
Booneville, KY
6/18/2023
Coots, Caitlin Taylor
1/9/1997
Warrant Parole Violation, Giving Officer False Identifying Information
Unknown
6/18/2023
Gabbard, Tiffany D
2/9/1989
FTA Warrant – Flagrant Non-Support
Booneville, KY
6/19/2023
McIntosh, Emmet
6/21/1996
FTA Warrant – PI Cont Sub & Drug Paraph
Booneville, KY
6/20/2023
Combs, April
4/11/1982
Motor Veh/New RV Dealer Ins or Bond required, Failure of non-owner operator to maintain ins 1st off, No registration plates, No registration receipt, Operating on sus/rev license, Failure to register transfer of motor vehicle Unknown
6/20/2023
Johnson, Chris
3/23/1987
Assault 3rd Police/Probation Officer, Disorderly Conduct 2nd, Menacing, PI Cont Sub Booneville, KY
6/20/2023
Shackleford, Tabitha
10/12/1992
PI Cont Sub, TBUT or Disp Shoplifting, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Poss Cont Sub 2nd Codeine, Prescription Cont Sub Not in proper container 1st off, Drug Paraph buy/posses, Criminal Mischeif 3rd, Assault on Service animal 2nd degree (attempt) Booneville, KY
6/21/2023
Roberts, Charles
6/9/1975
Crim Trespass 3rd
Booneville, KY
6/22/2023
Combs, Gage
12/22/1998
Traff Cont Sub 1st off Carfentanil/fentanyl derivitives, Drug Paraph buy/possess Booneville, KY
6/22/2023
Turner, Angela
27576
TBUT all Disp, PI, Disorderly Conduct 2nd Booneville, KY
6/23/2023
Herald, Brittany
5/31/1989
Warrant – Failure to pay fine and court costs Booneville, KY
6/23/2023
Kidd, Pamela R
1/7/1986
Fail to provide ins card, failure of owner to maintain required ins 1st off
Booneville, KY
6/23/2023
Terry, Paul Edward
3/15/?
Warrant – non-payment of court cots, fees or fines Booneville, KY
6/24/2023
Lorenze, Brian L JR
1/9/?
Poss of handgun by Conv Felon
Booneville, KY
6/24/2023
Wethington, Tina
9/2/1992
Reckless Driving, No Operators license Beattyville, KY
6/25/2023
Bennett, Ricky D
10/10/1995
Warrant – Failure to Pay Restitution
Buckhorn, KY
6/25/2023
Hobbs, Destiny Nyoka
7/8/2001
Indictment Warrant Jackson County – Drug Paraphanelia buy/possess, Poss Cont Sub 1st off (Methamphetamine), Endangering Welfare of a minor
McKee, KY
6/25/2023
Johnson, Summer M
5/26/1982
Fail Non-Owner to Maint req Ins 1st off Jeffersonville, KY
