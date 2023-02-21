OC Sheriff Dept Citations

Gross, Nicholas, 20. Charge(s): Trafficking in controlled substance 1st (Methamphetamine); Possession of marijuana; Drug paraphernalia. Arrested on 2/7/2023.
Smith, David G., 43. Charge(s): Public intoxication; Drug paraphernalia; Possession controlled substance 1st (heroin). Arrested on 2/8/2023.
Sizemore, Stella, 42. Charge(s): Indictment Warrant for Owsley County: Receiving stolen property. Arrested for Drug paraphernalia/Possession while serving warrant. Arrested on 2/7/2023.
Wilder, Donna, 52. Charge(s): Warrant from Owsley County: Criminal mischief, 3rd degree; Assault. Arrested on 2/8/2023.
Seale, Geraldine, 61. Charge(s): Operating under/influence 1st; Careless driving; Involved in accident. Arrested on 2/8/2023.
McDaniel, Bobbie Jo, 31. Charge(s): Assault 4th– Owsley. Arrested on 2/9/2023.
Sparks, Sheena, 41. Charge(s): Jackson County Indictment Warrant: Flagrant non-support. Arrested on 2/10/2023.
Gabbard, Rodney, 49. Charge(s): Warrant for Owsley County District: Theft by unlawful taking under $500. Arrested on 2/11/2023.
Abner, David L., 38. Charge(s): Trafficking in controlled substance 1st (Methamphetamine); Drug paraphernalia; Tampering with/physical evidence; Disorderly conduct 2nd; Serving Bench Warrant: Failure to pay fines; Drug paraphernalia; Possession controlled substance – 2nd. Arrested on 2/12/2023.
Friend, Michelle, 49. Charge(s): Indictment Warrant for Owsley County Circuit: Cultivating marijuana 1st– 5 plants or more.
