Hayes, Tyler, 26, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Subject banned from county. Arrested on 3/31/2023.
Couch, Michael, 50, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Warrant for Owsley County: Failure to appear – Theft by unlawful taking $1,000 - $10,000; Warrant for Owsley County – Failure to appear – Theft – Criminal trespassing; Warrant for Owsley County – Criminal mischief, 3rd degree, Theft by unlawful taking, Burglary 3rd; Warrant for Owsley County – Burglary 3rd; Warrant for Owsley County – Theft by unlawful taking. Arrested on 4/3/2023.
Barrett, Lester, 35, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree (< 2 gms Methamphetamine); Warrant for Owsley County: Parole violation. Arrested on 4/4/2023.
Burns, Ricky, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Warrant for Lee County – Failure to appear – No Kentucky registration receipt, No registration plates, Failure to wear seat belts, No insurance, Operating on suspended license; Criminal Summons for Owsley County served. Arrested on 4/4/2023.
Smith, Daniel, 35, Beattyville, Ky. Charge(s): Possession controlled substance, 1st degree (Methamphetamine); Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; Possession of marijuana; Prescription controlled substance not in proper container, 1st offense; Trafficking in controlled substance 1st offense (Fentanyl); Public intoxication; Drug paraphernalia. Arrested on 4/6/2023.
McKinney, Micka, 26, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Possession of controlled substance (Methamphetamine). Arrested on 4/8/2023.
Faulkner, Jonathan Todd, 24, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Receiving stolen property $500 < $1,000; Criminal trespassing - 2nd degree (Danny Marshall property). Arrested on 4/7/2023.
Fugett, John F., 56, Buckhorn, Ky. Charge(s): Operating on suspended/revoked operators license. Arrested on 3/28/2023.
Peters, Tera, 42, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance; Possession of marijuana; Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; Theft of services. Arrested on 3/28/2023.
Reynolds, Bobby, 54, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance; Criminal trespassing, 3rd; Theft of services. Arrested on 3/28/2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.