McIntosh, Emmit, 26, Lerose, Ky. Charge(s): Possession of handgun by convicted felon - 1stoffense. Arrested on 5/14/2023.
Stamper, Branden Scott, 61, Beattyville, Ky. Charge(s): Driving on suspended license; No insurance; Disregarding STOP sign. Arrested on 5/7/2023.
Couch, Michael, 50, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Escape, 3rd; Fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); Criminal mischief, 3rd; Failure to appear Warrant for Owsley County: Criminal mischief, 3rd; Theft by unlawful taking; Burglary, 3rd; Failure to appear Warrant for Owsley County: Burglary 3rd degree; Failure to appear Warrant for Owsley County. Arrested on 5/18/2023.
Barker, Christine, 45, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Possession of marijuana; Public intoxication (excludes alcohol); Drug paraphernalia; Indictment Warrant for Breathitt County: Flagrant non support. Arrested on 5/19/2023.
Goodman, Sabrina, 26, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Warrant for Owsley County; Changing drivers; Failure to appear for pretrial conference. Arrested on 5/20/2023.
Noble, Jerome, 51, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Warrant for Owsley County; Criminal mischief; Burglary, 3rd degree – library. Arrested on 5/18/2023.
Newman, Douglas, 35, Irvine, Ky. Charge(s): Escape, 3rd degree; Giving officer false information (escaped work detail). Arrested on 5/22/2023.
Tirey, Chasity, 44, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Failure to appear Warrant for Lee County. Arrested on 5/24/2023.
Roberts, Charlie, 48, Bonneville, Ky. Charge(s): Terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; Assault, 2nd; Criminal trespassing, 2nd; Public intoxication controlled substance. Arrested on 5/25/2023.
