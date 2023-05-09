McKinney, Wayne D., 28, Booneville, Ky.  Charge(s):  Warrant for Owsley County Court:  Public intoxication controlled substance;  Fleeing or evading police, 2nd.  Arrested on 4/24/2023.

 

     Stamper, Branden, 41, Beattyville, Ky.  Charge(s):  Driving on DUI suspended license.  Arrested on 4/26/2023.

 

     Montgomery, Sherry, 34, Booneville, Ky.  Charge(s):  Public intoxication controlled substance.  Arrested on 4/24/2023.

 

     McIntosh, Roy E., 49, Booneville, Ky.  Charge(s):  Warrant for Owsley Court:  Failure to appear:  Rear license not illuminated;  Operating on suspended operators license;  Warrant for Owsley County Court:  Failure to appear:  Display of illegal/altered registration plate;  Failure to register transfer of motor vehicle;  Operating on suspended license.  Arrested on 4/27/2023.

 

     Gabbard, Angela, 50, Booneville, Ky.  Charge(s):  Public intoxication.  Arrested on 4/27/2023.

 

     McIntosh, William D., 43, Booneville, Ky.  Charge(s):  Public intoxication controlled substance;  Possession controlled substance (Methamphetamine).  Arrested on 4/27/2023.

 

     Fox, Bobby Gene, 33, Beattyville, Ky.  Charge(s):  Warrant for Lee County Court:  Failure to appear:  Assault 4th degree;  Resisting arrest;  Warrant for Lee County Court:  Failure to appear:  Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance;  No/expired registration plates;  Warrant for Lee County Court:  Failure to appear:  Criminal mischief, 2nd degree.  Arrested on 4/29/2023.

 

     Gross, Nicholas Tyler, 20, Booneville, Ky.  Charge(s):  Reckless driving;  No insurance;  Driving on suspended license;  no/expired registration plates;  No/expired Kentucky registration receipt;  Failure to produce insurance card.  Arrested on 4/29/2023.

 

     Johnson, Kimberly M., 49, Booneville, Ky.  Charge(s):  Warrant for Breathitt County Court:  Failure to appear:  Flagrant non support.  Arrested on 4/29/2023.

 

     Abner, David, 38, Booneville, Ky.  Charge(s):  Trafficking in controlled substance 2nd offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl);  Contempt of Court - Resistance to order.  Arrested on 5/1/2023.

