McKinney, Wayne D., 28, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Warrant for Owsley County Court: Public intoxication controlled substance; Fleeing or evading police, 2nd. Arrested on 4/24/2023.
Stamper, Branden, 41, Beattyville, Ky. Charge(s): Driving on DUI suspended license. Arrested on 4/26/2023.
Montgomery, Sherry, 34, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance. Arrested on 4/24/2023.
McIntosh, Roy E., 49, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Warrant for Owsley Court: Failure to appear: Rear license not illuminated; Operating on suspended operators license; Warrant for Owsley County Court: Failure to appear: Display of illegal/altered registration plate; Failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; Operating on suspended license. Arrested on 4/27/2023.
Gabbard, Angela, 50, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Public intoxication. Arrested on 4/27/2023.
McIntosh, William D., 43, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance; Possession controlled substance (Methamphetamine). Arrested on 4/27/2023.
Fox, Bobby Gene, 33, Beattyville, Ky. Charge(s): Warrant for Lee County Court: Failure to appear: Assault 4th degree; Resisting arrest; Warrant for Lee County Court: Failure to appear: Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance; No/expired registration plates; Warrant for Lee County Court: Failure to appear: Criminal mischief, 2nd degree. Arrested on 4/29/2023.
Gross, Nicholas Tyler, 20, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Reckless driving; No insurance; Driving on suspended license; no/expired registration plates; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; Failure to produce insurance card. Arrested on 4/29/2023.
Johnson, Kimberly M., 49, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Warrant for Breathitt County Court: Failure to appear: Flagrant non support. Arrested on 4/29/2023.
Abner, David, 38, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Trafficking in controlled substance 2nd offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl); Contempt of Court - Resistance to order. Arrested on 5/1/2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.