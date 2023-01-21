OC Sheriff Dept Citations

6, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): 3 Counts of Serving warrant for Owsley County. Arrested on 1/14/2023.
Downes, Kevin Edward, 39, Sarasota, Fl. Charge(s): Reckless driving; Trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or > -(> or = 2 gms Methamphetamine); Trafficking in controlled substance, 1st offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives); Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; Criminal possession of forged instrument 3rd degree. Arrested on 1/11/2023.
Roberts, Connie, 50, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Serving Indictment Warrant. Arrested on 1/12/2023.
Smith, David, 46, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Criminal mischief 3rd degree; Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others; Serving Complaint Warrant. Arrested on 1/9/2023.
Gross, Nicholas Tyler, 20, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Rear license not illuminated; Failure to or improper turn signal; DUI suspended 2ndoffense. Arrested on 1/13/2023.
Combs, John D., 53, Jackson, Ky. Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana. Court date given (2/23/2023).
Morgan, Brian, 39, Address Unknown. Charge(s): Public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol). Arrested on 1/16/2023.
Roberts, Charles, 47, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol). Arrested on 1/10/2023.
Stamper, Jesse, Jackson, Ky. Charge(s): Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others. Arrested on 1/11/2023.
