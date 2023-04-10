aking < $500; Served a warrant for Breathitt County Court: Failure to appear. Arrested on 3/27/2023.
Otis, Justin, 28, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Failure to appear
Warrant served for: Owsley County – Resisting arrest; 2 Counts of Failure to pay fines; Failure to appear Warrant for: Perry County – Failure to pay fines; Failure to appear Warrant for Breathitt County – Contempt of court. Arrested on 3/29/2023.
Gooch, Billy, 39, Sexton's Creek, Ky. Charge(s): Assault 4th degree domestic violence minor injury; Possession of marijuana; E.P. O. served. Arrested on 3/29/2023.
Shackleford, Tabitha, 30, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Public
intoxication controlled substance; Criminal trespass 3rd degree; Drug paraphernalia. Arrested on 3/29/2023.
Dooley, Daren, 46, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Trafficking in
controlled substance (Methamphetamine); E.P.O. Served from Ohio. Arrested on 3/29/2023.
Cope, James Robert, 19, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Assault 1st
degree. Arrested on 4/1/2023.
Peters, Marcus Tyler, 31, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Assault 1st
degree. Arrested on 4/1/2023.
