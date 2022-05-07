OCARE Visits the Booneville City Council for their April Meeting

The Booneville Board of Commissioners (City Council) met in regular session on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Mayor Nelson Bobrowski called the meeting to order. Three of the four commissioners were in attendance. Betty Sebastian was not able to attend.
Sue Christian and JoAnn Richardson, who both work with OCARE in Booneville, addressed the commissioners and talked about some things that they have been working on. They presented a slideshow that shows some of the store fronts and what they could look like. JoAnn Explained that Booneville has been blacklisted on the sites for the 76 bicyclists because there are no amenities here for them anymore. She went on to say that it would be nice to be able to offer a place for the cyclists to stay and possibly have a bicycle shop. She and Sue had several other suggestions for some of the properties around town such as a sweets shop, a vendor mall and a place to launch kayaks and tubes. Sue stated that people need a reason to turn their vehicle toward Booneville. Tammy Shouse stated that the city is getting ready to hold some public meetings to get ideas from people in the community.
Mr. Havicus, from Trinity Firearms, was in attendance to ask the council about the business up the hill from his house that has their garbage washed down the driveway to his yard. He stated that he picks up at least 20 bags a year that have washed down onto his property. He wanted to see what the city could do to help him out. The mayor stated that he would try to get ahold of the property owners and see what they can do to help in the situation.
Justin Gibbs, an electrical inspector from Wolfe County addressed the council. He told the commissioners that he has been contracted with Owsley County since 2019. The mayor told him that there has been a lot of abuse in the system as it was, especially with the electrical inspectors (from Wolfe County). The mayor said that some people are complaining that they are having to get their inspections done correctly and others are getting them done cheaper. Justin gave the council a lot of information and told them that he could talk about this for six hours. He asked if they had any questions for him and the mayor asked him to leave his information so that they could look it over. The mayor stated that the council would get back with him and he stated that he would be glad to come back and go over anything that they need him to.
A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes from the March 9, 2022 meeting. Tammy told the council that Lesa Marcum from the public library had put together a Proclamation for the Owsley County Girls Basketball. A motion was made and carried to approve the Proclamation.
David Hall gave his monthly report. He stated that we have many projects going on. He said, “I thought we were putting the sewer lines back where they were and we are hitting water lines now.” He also said that MicroCom has been in and they spent 4 or 5 days going to every tower and pump station. There is no red on our telemetry screen. May should have good numbers because it will be for a full month of the new system. Paul Nesbitt was unable to attend the meeting because of a family obligation. A motion was made and carried to approve the I & I requisition and another motion was made and carried to approve an invoice for Paul's work that he has done on projects.
KRADD representative Scott Dalton was at the meeting to answer the questions that the council had for the Booneville Bicycle/Pedestrian Master Plan. The questions that the council had about one of the sidewalks was answered and a motion was made and carried to approve the plan.
Ruth Hensley gave the Collections Report and then she gave the police report since Police Chief Tara Roberts had to leave on official police business. A motion was made and carried to pay the bills. A motion was made and carried to approve the Financials for the month of March 2022. Tammy told the council that she had included in their packets some information about the National Parks KY Wildlands Resolution. A motion was made and carried to approve the resolution.
A motion was made and carried to approve going into executive session. A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
By: Lisa Robinson - Editor
