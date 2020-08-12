Grades 1-5 Drive Thru Only
1pm-4pm
Dates for each grade level:
5th grade Aug 13th
4th Grade Aug. 14th
3rd Grade Aug. 17th
2nd Grade Aug. 18th
1st Grade Aug. 19th
Kinder. Aug. 20th
stations set up in upper parking lot for paperwork/forms drop off, Chromebook pickup, school supplies, class resources and save the children gifts. ONLY scheduled grade level will be able to pick up on their date. alternate times/dates can be scheduled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.