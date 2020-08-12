Grades 1-5 Drive Thru Only

 1pm-4pm

Dates for each grade level:

5th grade Aug 13th 

4th Grade Aug. 14th

3rd Grade Aug. 17th

2nd Grade Aug. 18th

1st Grade Aug. 19th

Kinder. Aug. 20th

stations set up in upper parking lot for paperwork/forms drop off, Chromebook pickup, school supplies, class resources and save the children gifts. ONLY scheduled grade level will be able to pick up on their date. alternate times/dates can be scheduled. 

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you