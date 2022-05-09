OCHS FFA Holds Their Annual Banquet

The 2021-2022 OCHS FFA Held their annual banquet on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at the Owsley County High School. They prepared a meal of smoked pork (which was smoked all night), baked beans, mashed potatoes, chicken roll and drink.
Awards were given in several categories including Community Service Awards, All “A’s” in Agriculture,
Certificates of Appreciation, Discovery FFA Degrees, Greenhand Degrees, Chapter FFA Degrees and Impromptu Speaking. Mr. Alan Taylor presented the Star Awards and the Officer Awards.
The officers for 2021-2022 were recognized and given officer awards. They were President Ryan Ratliff, Vice President Michael Mason, Secretary Christian Bowling, Treasurer Katie Beth Lucas, Reporter Carly Smith, Sentinel Jessalyn Bishop, Junior Advisor Jacob Ratliff, Historian Mariah Taylor, Parliamentarian Lily Patrick and Chaplain Aidan Turner.
The 2022-2023 Chapter Officers were announced and they are President Katie Beth Lucas, Vice President Michael Mason, Secretary Christian Bowling, Treasurer Carly Smith, Reporter Lily Patrick, Sentinel Jessalyn Bishop, Historian Mariah Taylor, Parliamentarian Aidan Turner, Chaplain Jacob Ratliff and Junior Advisor Grace Duff.
Superintendent Bobrowski said that if this is the kind of people that we will have in our community in the future then I feel good about our future. Compliments to all kids for the work that you do.
Congratulations to all who participate in FFA each year and especially to Mr. Taylor for all of his hard work. He works all year round with these students helping them to become better agriculturists.
