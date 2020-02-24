Owsley County played twice last week at home, one game against perennial 14th region power Perry County Central and the other against Dayton High from Campbell County. Dayton played a two game sweep in southeast Kentucky and stayed overnight at Buckhorn State Park's lodge before visiting the Jackson City Tigers the following night.
Coach Gary Bowling knew it was a steep hill to climb when his team played Perry Central but opponents like the Commodores can only help the Owls get better. Perry Central had gotten off to a rough start this season after being hit hard by graduation last year but have played much better in the second half of the season and recently defeated the region's number 1 ranked team, the Hazard Bulldogs, at Memorial Gym. They also own a win over one of the top teams from the 13th region, North Laurel.
The first quarter was a low scoring affair with Perry owning an 11-6 lead. They stretched it out to 26-15 at the half and 43-24 after three quarters. The Owls won the scoring battle in the last quarter by 19-16 but The Commondores sailed on to a 59-43 victory.
One telling statistic from the game was points in the paint where Perry outscored the Owls 34-18. They also held a 33-23 rebound advantage.
Owsley was led in scoring by senior Brandon Lynch who had 14 points and 9 rebounds. Lynch nailed four 3-point shots in the game as part of his total. Freshman guard Jake McCoy scored 10 points,senior forward Trent Sebastian had 8, senior guard Austin Evans 6, freshman Seth Schott 3 and senior John Gibson finished with 2.
Rydge Beverly led Perry with 19 points.
The Owls played Dayton on Valentine's Day at The Palace. They won every quarter except one on their way to a 72-53 victory. Owsley shot 46% from the field but the statistic that stands out the most, especially with the district tournament just around the corner, was the great 18/21 free throw shooting! And the Owls had only 7 turnovers while forcing their opponent into 18. They scored 21 points off turnovers.
Trent Sebastian led the way for the Owls with a double-double effort of 20 points and 10 rebounds. Three other players were also in double figures as Austin Evans racked up 18 points, John Gibson 11 and Brandon Lynch 10. Jake McCoy added 9 points, Seth Schott had 2 and Jaden Head scored 2.
Dayton was led in scoring by Lorenzo Price with 19 points.
The Owls next travel to Buckhorn for a game Tuesday, February 18 and finish up the season with a home game vs Jackson City Thursday, February 20.
