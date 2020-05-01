Victoria Nelson

Ms. Victoria Nelson, a Senior at Owsley County High School, has been chosen to be a mentor in the Rogers Scholar Mentorship program for the upcoming school year.  Victoria is the daughter of Charles Nelson and the granddaughter of Paul and Oma Nelson.  She is graduating from OCHS this year.

     There were only two students chosen from the state of Kentucky and Victoria says that she is very excited to have been chosen.  She states that this is a special honor.  Having gone through the Rogers Scholar program, she knows what to expect and is eager to help others grow and learn through this program.  

     Victoria plans on attending Lindsey Wilson College starting this fall.  She plans on playing basketball while attending the college.

