Fellow Owls,
Beginning Tuesday, September 22, 2020, OCHS will begin offering In-Person appointments where students may request face-to-face assistance from individual teachers. Students may still choose to meet with teachers via Google Meet, and are encouraged to do so. However, students who may benefit more from an in-person visit with a teacher may also have that opportunity, starting this week.
If interested in an in-person appointment, students must adhere to the following procedures: *Students must first complete an Office Hours request form in the specific teacher’s Google Classroom.
*The teacher will then contact the students/parent to schedule the date and me of the appointment.
*Upon arrival students must enter the school alone, and report to the front office window. *The student will be required to wear a face mask at all mes within the building. *The students will be temperature-scanned and checked for symptoms before entering. *Students must practice social distancing requirements within the building.
*The student will have one hour total within the building to work with his/her teacher, and the student must be picked up on me.
We are excited that we are able to take this step toward normalcy. However, we must continue to practrice CDC and KDE guidance for safety within schools so that we may best protect each other. Like our teachers, I look forward to seeing our students face-to-face. Please stay safe and contact OCHS at (606)593-5185 if you have any questions.
Sincerely,
Lincoln Spence, Principal
Owsley Co. Jr./Sr. High School
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.