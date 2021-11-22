OCMS/OCHS Honor Roll List

Perfect Attendance
Gavin Brock, Cadence Chandler, Augustine Lewis, Rory Mason, Ian Moore, Easton Reed
Absent 3 Days or Less
Dylan Barrett, Mylee Bowling, Trenton Bowling, Mavree Caudell, Timothy Cope, Harley Dooley, Jonathan Evans, Elijah Hatton, Paisley Hill, Josie Himes, Caden Jewell, Erica Mason, Lainah Mayes, Alexis McIntosh, Sadie
Nolan, Dalton Peters, Natalie Reed, Brayden Smith,
Delaney Smith, Mark Strong, Kiley Taylor,
Zachary Wilkerson
A Honor Roll
Cadenca Chandler, Michael Darling, Harley Dooley,
Michael Gabbard, Kiera Hayton, Paisley Hill, Josie Himes, Erica Mason, Rory Mason, Colton Neace, Sadie Nolan, Natalie Reed, Delaney Smith, Kiley Taylor,
Levi Trosper
B Honor Roll
Mylee Bowling, Gavin Brock, Mavree Caudell,
Henry Darling, Elijah Hatton, Augustina Lewis, Lainah Mayes, Alexis McIntosh, Sophia McIntosh, Easton Reed, Brayden Smith, Brayden Turner, Miranda Wyrick
