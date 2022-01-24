Mr. John Robert Burrows, 82, passed away January 20, 2022 at the ARH Hazard Hospital in Hazard, Ky., following a long illness.
He was born March 1, 1939 in Whitegate, Virginia. He was the son of the late James Blane & Cora Kidd Burroughs and was the husband of Lucy Murrell Burroughs. He was a heavy equipment mechanic and was a veteran of the Air Force. He attended the Methodist Church.
Mr. Burrows is survived by his loving wife: Mrs. Lucy Burroughs of Booneville, Ky., two sons: Mr. Thomas A. Burroughs & wife Cindy of Weatherford, Texas & Mr. Roger L. Burroughs & wife Chris of Duvlin, Virginia, three grandchildren: Mr. John Thomas Burroughs, Ms. Jessica Burroughs & Ms. Amanda Burroughs, two sisters: Mrs. Betty Lane & husband Larry of Bland, Virginia & Mrs. Francis Parcell of Pearisburg, Virginia. Also, there are several other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents: James Blane & Cora Burroughs, seven brothers: Howard, Harry, Charles, Fred, Doug, Jack & Orin Burroughs & five sisters: Mabel Moore, Maxine Eaton, Dorothy Best, Virginia Thacker & Wanda Blankenship.
Funeral services for Mr. Burroughs will be Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation starting at 12:00 noon at the Searcy & Strong Funeral Home. Officiating the services will be Rev. Randell Amburgy. Burial will follow in the Shepherd Memorial Cemetery in Booneville.
The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
