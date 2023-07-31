One Year Later Eastern Kentucky Continues to Recover After Devastating Floods

Last year’s tragedy tested Eastern Kentucky’s resolve. And today, there is still work to be done. But Kentuckians are resilient. We rise up to big challenges. And I will continue to work with folks in Eastern Kentucky to build their communities back even stronger than before.’
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) delivered the following remarks today on the Senate floor regarding the one-year flooding anniversary in Eastern Kentucky:
This week will mark one year since the brave people of Eastern Kentucky endured some of the worst flooding in the Commonwealth’s history.
“Heavy rains and rising water caused mass evacuations and over forty deaths, including a number of children. Roads turned to rapids. Neighborhoods were swept away overnight. And families were left stranded. In communities like Lost Creek, where I stood with Jackson Mayor Laura Thomas, not a single home was left untouched.
“From Lost Creek to communities in Pike, Letcher, Knott, Breathitt, and Owsley (above) Counties, I saw similar scenes of devastation and heard the painful stories of families displaced by the floods. But in the face of devastation, Kentucky’s first responders rushed to help neighbors in their time of need.
“As the full scope of this disaster became clear, I worked with leaders at FEMA to cut through red tape and encourage a rapid federal response.
“And I made sure that Eastern Kentucky received big investments in recovery and that local leaders got more autonomy to restore communities, rebuild homes, and revitalize the economy.
“Last year’s tragedy tested Eastern Kentucky’s resolve. And today, there is still work to be done. But Kentuckians are resilient. We rise up to big challenges. And I will continue to work with folks in Eastern Kentucky to build their communities back even stronger than before.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.