“Only in Kentucky” Features Locally Owned Spencer’s Dairy Bar

Sometimes the best food can be found at the little places you had no idea even existed. The following restaurants may not have hundreds of reviews or tons of hype as some of the more popular spots in the state, but the locals know that doesn’t matter. Check out these 10 Kentucky restaurants that are truly hidden treasures, and have your taste buds blown away. You’ll see why these are some of the best little-known restaurants in Kentucky.
1. Back Home Restaurant, Elizabethtown - Back Home Restaurant started 30 years ago when the owners sold crafts and antiques out of the back of their car. Now, they have a full-service restaurant that offers delicious country cooking. However, you can still buy crafts and antiques, among several other items, at Back Home Restaurant. It is located at 251 W. Dixie Avenue, Elizabethtown, KY 42701.
2. The Smith House, Owenton - This was one of those great neighborhood places where it seemed like everyone knew your name. It had delicious country food in a cozy atmosphere, and some pretty good pie too!. The Smith House was located at 1640 State Highway 22, Owenton, KY 40359. (Editor’s Note: Unfortunately, Smith House is no longer in business)
3. Blue and White Grill, Hazel - The Blue and White Grill is right near the Kentucky and
Tennessee state line in western Kentucky. It serves all your favorite American classics, like catfish, pork chops, and fried okra. The Blue and White Grill is located at 318 Main Street, Hazel, KY 42049.
4. Harper’s Restaurant, Scottsville - This place is famous for its catfish and is a local favorite because of it. It may be a little bit hard to find (it’s located down a gravel road), but you will be so happy you did the searching. Harper’s Restaurant is located at 3085 Old Gallatin Road, Scottsville, KY 42164.
5. The Kentucky Depot, Stanford - Not only was the Kentucky Depot known for its yummy home cooking and burgers, but it had a reputation for having some of the best customer service around. Those who stopped in here for a great meal were treated like family. The Kentucky Depot was located at 119 Metker Trail, Stanford, KY 40484. (Editor’s Note: Unfortunately, The Kentucky Depot has closed its doors for good)
6. Joe’s Drive-In & Chicken, Isom - Joe’s Drive-In & Chicken is a classic drive-in restaurant in eastern Kentucky. Visit this place for a trip down memory lane. It is located at 85 State Highway 1148, Isom, KY 41824.
7. Mama D’s, Calvert City - If you’re looking for hearty and delicious Italian food, then head to Mama D’s. It has all your favorites, ranging from pasta to pizza. Mama D’s is located at 3885 US-62, Calvert City, KY 42029.
8. Southern Red’s BBQ, Water Valley - Western Kentucky is famous for its barbecue, and this little place will not disappoint. The restaurant is in an old gas station and is an awesome place to get some pulled pork or a slab of ribs. Southern Red’s is located at 5085 KY-94, Water Valley, KY 42085.
9. Spencer’s Dairy Bar, Booneville - Not only can you get all sorts of frozen treats here, but you can make a full meal out of it and also order a classic hamburger and fries. This place has a real old-fashioned feel to it. Spencer’s Dairy Bar is located at 1 Mulberry Street, Booneville, KY 41314.
10. Sunset Grill, Warsaw - If you’re driving the scenic route along the Ohio River and need a place to eat that overlooks the water, then the Sunset Grill is the place for you. The view from the deck is absolutely beautiful, especially at sunset. It is located at 1160 US-42, Warsaw, KY 41095.
Have you been to any of these wonderful little-known restaurants in Kentucky? Do you know of any other restaurants that we should try? Let us know in the comments. For more great dining experiences, check out these amazing small-town restaurants in Kentucky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.