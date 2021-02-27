By: Chris Dooley
A lot sure has happened since the last time I’ve got to be with you guys. My last article went into print on February the 10th. However, on the 8th of February something happened to me that I can honestly say had never happened before, I got sick. The weekend before I’d come home from work on a Saturday and my nose was so stopped up I couldn’t hardly breathe. I went to bed that Saturday night and tried to sleep it off, I blamed it on my allergies. I woke up on Superbowl Sunday and felt pretty decent, but that evening I started running a low fever. As I watched the big game, sometime during the first half I’d lost my sense of smell. I was a little thrown off by that. I couldn’t smell anything. I tried hand sanitizer, vicks vapor rub and cologne but I couldn’t smell it at all.
I went to the doctor the following day on Monday and told them I didn’t really feel all that bad besides the few symptoms I’d had. I thought I had a nasty sinus infection and wanted to get a shot. Initially, that was what they thought I had too. But when I mentioned my loss of smell they wanted to swab me for Covid. Well, it turns out a few minutes after getting swabbed my test came back positive. It was time for me to go home for a couple of weeks. Anxiety filled my entire body as I left the doctors office. I wondered if I was already almost over it or if I was just getting started with it. I went back home and started my quarantine. Me and mom both were here for the duration of the entire thing. She stayed upstairs 99% of the time and I stayed downstairs by myself. The first couple of days of sleep were sure hard to find because of my nerves. I had a reasonably light case of covid-19. I couldn’t smell. My body ached some, but my head hurt off and on for a solid week. In all my life combined I don’t think I’ve had more headaches than I did in the first week of this virus. I laid around pretty much for that entire week and watched TV for hours on end. I caught up on all my DVR stuff, movies I’d never watched and everything in between. But after the first week passed I started coming out of the woods. I still couldn’t smell anything but my head didn’t hurt as bad. I hadn’t run a fever for a couple of days and I was just feeling better all around.
However, even though I was feeling better I didn’t want to take any chances so I stayed right here and did the right thing. I didn’t get around anyone. I threw all of my old toothbrushes out. I sprayed disinfectant on my mattress and sheets. I took those clorox wipes and wiped down the phone and remote or anything else I used. Me and mom stayed away from each other. We did the right thing.
Needless to say, even though I was feeling better I was still under quarantine a couple more days. That following Monday (the 15th) the electric went off and didn’t come back on for a couple days. Luckily, we had back up heat to stay warm. But it still made the days even longer than they already were. I read an entire 400 page book in a day & a half. I was so glad to see those lights come back on Wednesday afternoon. As of this writing, there’s still people without power in parts of the county. It’s my hope and prayer they get it back on soon. These lineman and road crews have been superheroes during this entire spell of bad weather. They’ve worked endless hours in some of the worst conditions you can be out in. Those guys deserve every bit of the pay they get and a bonus too for working so hard to keep our lights on. I appreciate you all!
But now my quarantine is over, as of a couple days ago I’m released and have served my time in isolation. I feel almost just as good as I did pre-covid. It’s going to take some time to get my energy and strength back but it’s coming back a little more every day. I’ll be anxious to go back to work, because I haven’t got to yet. I’m so thankful that after they closed the restaurant down for a few days, everyone got tested and was negative but me. That was a blessing, because I didn’t want anyone else to have to deal with this virus but me. But I thank everyone for the prayers and well wishes. I get my second vaccine shot here in a couple days and after that I should be good to go. Many prayers for those with no electricity or those who are battling sickness themselves. My heart goes out to you, I’m here if you need me. That’s the only way we make it through things when life gets tough, is together.
It’s good to be back! See you all soon!
