Well, we are starting to have some fall weather. I, myself, don't like fall. I know it isn't long until winter.
We lost one of our neighbors September 3rd. The family of Mrs. Dollie Bowling needs prayers. She was 92 years old. Pray for all who are sick and lost loved ones.
I, myself, have got an appointment to go next month to get set up for cataract surgery. I also have glaucoma. I also need prayers for everything to go well for me.
“Then spake Jesus again to them, saying, I am the light of the world: he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.” John 8:12
Pasta Salad
4 cups uncooked rotini
1 medium zucchini, sliced
2 carrots, peeled & sliced
½ sweet pepper, cut in thin strips
1 cup broccoli flowerets
1 (6 ounce) can sliced olives
1 (8 ounce) bottle Italian salad dressing
Cook rotini according to package. Drain, rinse in cold water. Combine pasta and remaining ingredients. Toss well and chill. Makes 6 to 8 servings.
