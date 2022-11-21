OWSLEY ASSISTED LIVING From Our House to Yours….

May happiness and good health follow you in to the coming weeks.

 

 

Weekly Recipe:

NO BAKE PEANUT BUTTER PIE

½ cup milk

1 cup powdered sugar

Graham cracker crust

4 oz cream cheese

Cool whip

2/3 cup peanut butter

Roasted peanuts (optional)

 

*Cream peanut butter, cream cheese, and powdered sugar with electric mixer in a large mixing bowl. Add milk.

Pour mixture into crust and make it level.

Spread Cool whip on top of peanut butter filling with rubber spatula.

Freeze for 3 hours before serving. 

You may want to remove from freezer for 10 minutes before serving.

 

 

B.....

Mary :)

