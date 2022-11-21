OWSLEY ASSISTED LIVING From Our House to Yours….

May happiness and good health follow you in to the coming weeks.
Weekly Recipe:
NO BAKE PEANUT BUTTER PIE
½ cup milk
1 cup powdered sugar
Graham cracker crust
4 oz cream cheese
Cool whip
2/3 cup peanut butter
Roasted peanuts (optional)
*Cream peanut butter, cream cheese, and powdered sugar with electric mixer in a large mixing bowl. Add milk.
Pour mixture into crust and make it level.
Spread Cool whip on top of peanut butter filling with rubber spatula.
Freeze for 3 hours before serving.
You may want to remove from freezer for 10 minutes before serving.
B.....
Mary :)
