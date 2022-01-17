By: Chris Dooley
It’s sure to be an eventful start to 2022, hasn’t it? In the span of the first two weeks we’ve already had just about every kind of event you could ask for. Across the state we’ve had tornadoes, severe storms, flooding and even snow storms. In the first flood of the year we got here, one of our electric poles suddenly snapped off and broke. It took several hours to get power restored, it required setting up an entire new pole. The linemen that came to our rescue worked several hours in the pouring rain and downright miserable conditions, but they got it going again. A major thanks to all those who restore our power and have to get out in such bad times. Those guys and the phone company all earn every bit of the money they get. Sometimes we get caught up in not having electricity, a phone or the internet and it gets on our nerves because our patience wears thin. We’re so used to every aspect of our lives being ‘connected’ that a few hours in the dark can throw us completely off.
I took advantage of a few hours of peace and quiet that night as we waited for the lights to come back on. I sat under our covered back porch and took a few of my comic books out there and read them. There was a stillness in the air that afternoon, it almost felt like springtime. The rain fell softly on the roof and I just sat and got lost in the world of Marvel for an hour or so. We went to town and got some food and visited my grandparents for a while while we waited on them to fix our electricity. When we got back home, a whole crew was here working in the pouring rain setting the new pole. We just sat in our vehicle and watched, the work those men do should be very much appreciated by everyone. It’s not an easy job climbing poles in the pouring rain and hooking up all kinds of cords and cables to get our lights back on. It’s a dangerous job, one they should be appreciated for.
Once our electricity came back on, it was nice sleeping weather where it was raining. I sleep with a fan on all year long and when it’s quiet inside the house, I don’t hardly sleep at all. I like it to be ice cold in my room in the summer and winter. I slept like a baby that night and woke up feeling almost refreshed for once.
Then this past week, we got our official first snowstorm of the year. While the news usually overestimates what it’s going to do, they hit the bullseye on this one. From last Thursday afternoon until way up into early Friday morning, it snowed about as hard as I’ve seen it in a long time. I’d say at the peak of the snow here up on this big hill we live on, that there was probably close to 10 inches in the yard. I worried that with the deep snowfall, slick roads would be a problem and we could possibly lose power again. But luckily our lights stayed on during the entire storm. Then Sunday’s rain came and flooded everything again. The torrential rain that fell on top of melting snow, basically made all of the county into a giant mudhole. Creeks and streams were spilling out into the road again. Reports of roads being impassable due to high water started coming in again. We just got over one bad run of weather and went straight to another.
But maybe after this, everything will go back to normal for a while. Hopefully, mother nature got all of it’s severe weather out of her system in the first two weeks and we’ll fast forward to spring which is my favorite time of year. I love seeing spring flowers blooming alongside the hills and highways of our town. I love how winter fades away and the bold colors of spring return just like an old friend you haven’t seen in awhile.
We could all use a break for a while, because life has been hard for everyone lately. Covid is worse now than it’s ever been and shows no sign of letting up or slowing down. So many people are testing positive now, it’s scary. It worries me even though I’m vaccinated and boosted. So many people have passed away from it in our little town and places all over the country.
It’s my hope and prayer we get back to some kind of normal here, whatever that may be. This whole craze has gone on for 2 years and seems like it’ll be part of our lives forever now, but that doesn’t mean that we’re not blessed. Because we are absolutely blessed and always have been. Despite all the things we go through like weather, sickness, tragedy or death; God is always right there with us through it all. He’s never left our side and he’s always been in control. Sometimes God uses things we go through to open our eyes to what we can’t see. Don’t ever get too caught up in the things of this world that you forget to listen to what he wants for your life. God is still good, always has been and always will be.
