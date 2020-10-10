By: Chris Dooley - Columnist
As you can tell from looking outside, we’re in the middle of a season change. The air is getting crisp at night and the leaves are changing colors and slowly falling to the ground. It’s getting dark earlier than usual now, a sure sign that fall/winter is on the way. Before we know it, the air will turn even cooler and we’ll see snowflakes flying in the air. It won’t be long. It got me to thinking about the winter and cold weather. It’s been a few years since we’ve had a truly bad winter season. I can remember a snowstorm we got here back when I was younger, it was a doozy. Not only did we get covered up with snow, we had quite a bit of ice too. The ice formed on the tree branches and the electric lines and before you know it, we were sitting in the dark with no power.
Now you can imagine being a kid with a short attention span, I had trouble adjusting to it. Because we didn’t just go a couple hours or a day without power, we went almost a week before we got our electric back on. I can remember wanting to watch TV so bad, but I had to settle for reading. But one thing that I did have going for me, was that I always loved to read. I had a bookshelf in my room full of books for me to get lost in. When I was younger, I used to have a immense love for Goosebump books. They weren’t really what you’d say scary, but just enough to give a young mind like mine a spook. Even though it’s been years ago, I remember going into my room one of those days with no electric and picking out a book. The book fair had just came to the school before this snow storm hit and that was always a big day for me. All of the books, notebooks, different kinds of erasers for your pencils. It was great.
But at that book fair, I’d bought something different than usual. There was a new goosebumps book that had came out about a haunted carnival. It sounded awesome, so you know I had to buy it. However, it was a little different than the normal ones. Instead of a single read straight through story, it was one of those books where you’d read a couple pages and you’d be asked to make a decision. For example, you and your friends in the book snuck into the carnival even though it was closed. If you wanted to climb the fence into the runway where all the attractions were, you turned to page 5. If you wanted to turn back and wait until it opened in daylight hours, you went to another page. The whole book twisted and turned at every direction you took. Some decisions you made lead you into having a fun time, others may lead you into destruction.
Isn’t it odd, how life is pretty much the same way? The choices we make define us and who we are. We can choose a life full of excitement and bliss, or we can self destruct ourselves with our decision making. In a lot of ways, people are like those seasons that I talked about in the beginning of this article, always changing. Some people go through transition in their life, where they’re not always who they’re meant to be. Bad decisions, bad relationships, bad judgement and addiction can steal the joy away that one has for life in a instant. Before long, not only will people not recognize you anymore, you won’t recognize yourself. We’ve all been there at rock bottom before in our lives. We’ve all had those times in our life where nothing seemed to go right and it felt like we were just hamsters endlessly running on a wheel. But, if you’re reading this article, you made it through it.
And that point is exactly the one I’m trying to make here, you made it. You made it through all of the bad decisions, the failed relationships, the bad financial decisions and the addiction problem. Everything that you thought would get the best of you in the season you just came out of, the leaves are falling again and a new season lies ahead of you. If you’re alive today and reading this article, it’s never too late to turn your life around for the better. It’s never too late to admit you’ve been wrong and you want to live a better life, for yourself and for your family. Anyone can get down in life, but it only gets worse if you stay down and never get back up to fight another day. But the trick to the fight is, realize you’re never fighting alone. There’s so many people that love you that you never think of, that will help you with anything. Be encouraged friend, a new season is here and it might just be your comeback story!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.