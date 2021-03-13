I’m sure one of everyone’s favorite things to do is listen to music. It often feels like some type of therapy, it can lift you up on a bad day or bring a good day to a screeching halt if you hear a song that reminds you of someone or some event in your life. That’s the thing with music, it’s open to interpretation. A song that might not mean anything specific to you, may bring back a flood of memories to someone else. It might remind them of feelings they’ve felt in the past, someone special that they used to date or someone that’s passed away.
The beautiful thing about music is we all have one band or singer that we feel more connected with than anyone else. The songs they sing speak to us more than the ones of anyone else. They hit on a deeper, more intimate level. That’s why I wrote this column about this subject, I want to share my connection with you to a special band that you may have never heard of here in Kentucky.
A couple of years ago, I was working my way across Youtube one night trying to find some new music to listen to. I’d listen to one group and find it just to be ok and then move on to the next one in hopes of finding something that sticks with me. It was around this time that I found the page of a band called “Nevertel” and yes, it’s spelled the way I have it here, all together and only one l at the end. I started listening to their songs and they instantly hooked me in a way not much other music ever has. They’re a rock/pop blend of music. But the lyrics are what captured me, because they’re so deep and personal. Sometimes the words to their songs feel like thoughts and feelings that have come from inside my own head.
When you hear songs that feel like they’re your own thoughts and feelings, they become deeply personal to you. They have a song called “stuck inside'' that makes me run the gauntlet of emotions. It’s made me cry listening to it before, it’s made me happy on a bad day. I’ve even laid down on my bed in complete darkness before and turn that song on while I just chill out, it gets to me every single time. I don’t ever get tired of that song. It’s special.
But over the years my connection with Nevertel has grown, to where when they have exciting news to share that I feel genuine joy inside of me because I feel like I’m part of it too. I’ve bought all the digital songs and albums they have. I follow every post they share on social media. I’ve watched them grow as a band over the years up until now where I feel like 2021 is going to finally be the year that they break through and do for millions of people what they’ve done for me for the past few years.
They just released an absolute jaw dropper of a song called “Back on me” that was released in the middle of February. On their facebook post hyping the release, I’d mentioned how excited I was about hearing it because I was on covid quarantine at the time and hadn’t had much to look forward to. I was tagged back in a reply from the lead singer Jeremy, where he shared how excited he was for me to hear it and that giving people something to look forward to with their music was all they ever wanted to do.
Needless to say, the new song didn’t let me down at all, it’s one of the best they’ve ever done and the video is insane in a good way. As soon as you get done reading this, take your phone out and go to youtube and watch ‘back on me’ and thank me later.
But that’s why I love this band so much, they’re genuine dudes using their amazing talents to try to make it even bigger in this industry. I can’t say enough how much their music has meant to me over the years. It’s been there for me on the good days with the windows rolled down singing along to every word and it’s been there on the bad days where I don’t want to even get out of bed.
I hope you take the time to give these guys in Nevertel a chance if you haven’t listened to them yet, if you’re into rock music I’m pretty positive that you will love them as much as I did. I wish them continued success this year, hopefully we get a whole new album and a new tour! Even more so than that, I’m going to be jealous and hope they come to Kentucky so I can finally see them live after all these years! They’re the best, you heard it here first!
