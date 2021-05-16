Continue to keep our residents in positive thoughts and prayers. Many have been “under the weather” and are continuing to recover. Speedy recovery to Annabelle, Mendle, Albert, and Homer. Well wishes to all others.
Weekly recipe:
ONE-DISH MEAL
1 lb. hamburger
6 medium potatoes, sliced
1 medium onion sliced
½ cup water
2 cups tomatoes or tomato juice
salt & pepper, to taste
1 can whole kernel corn, drained
*Cut potatoes in large baking pan or casserole dish.
-Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
-Add onions and corn.
-Crumble beef over mixture.
-Season again with salt and pepper.
-Pour tomatoes and water over dish.
-Cover pan. Bake 1 ½ hours at 350 degrees.
Enjoy life….
Mary :)
