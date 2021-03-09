Seems everywhere you look on the hill there’s ice, snow, and a lot of mischief 

all around. But….Spring is around the corner.

All of our residents are seemingly healthy and wise. We all are eager to be out and about talking, mingling, and being together to the sun shining and warmth.

Here’s our weekly recipe to share:

Baked Pork Chops

Boneless sirloin pork chops

Mayonnaise

Bread crumbs

Seasonings

*Season bread crumbs to your liking.

Spray baking sheet with Pam.

Rub mayonnaise on pork chops; coat with seasoned bread crumbs.

Place on baking sheet.

Bake at 375 degrees for 45 minutes. No need to turn pork chops.

Enjoy!

 

-SPREAD HAPPINESS-

Mary 

