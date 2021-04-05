From Our House To Yours….

HELLO from the hill. Everyone seems to be overjoyed that finally Spring has sprung! Being able to go outside, not have to weather the storm, and anticipate warmer days.
Here’s our weekly recipe:
FRUIT SALAD
2 cans fruit cocktail in juice
1 can pineapple in juice
1 pkg. sugar free pudding
Mix all ingredients in a bowl. Add any other fruit that you may like and stir together. Then put it in the refrigerator and enjoy!
Life is better with friends.
Mary 😊
