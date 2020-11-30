As everyone prepares for the upcoming holiday, our residents (me included) want to wish everyone a safe and thankful Thanksgiving. Even though safety precautions are I n effect, our loved ones are wished only the best.
Here's a quick and easy made dessert.
APPLE SNICKER DESSERT
1 small box instant vanilla pudding
4-6 red or green delicious apples
1 cup milk
1-8oz tub cool whip
4 Snickers candy bars
Blend pudding, milk, and cool whip together. Dice unpeeled, washed apples and add to pudding mixture. Add cut up Snickers bars. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
The time is always right to do what's right.
Enjoy!
Mary :)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.