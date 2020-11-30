As everyone prepares for the upcoming holiday, our residents (me included) want to wish everyone a safe and thankful Thanksgiving. Even though safety precautions are I n effect, our loved ones are wished only the best.

Here's a quick and easy made dessert.

APPLE SNICKER DESSERT

1 small box instant vanilla pudding

4-6 red or green delicious apples

1 cup milk

1-8oz tub cool whip

4 Snickers candy bars

Blend pudding, milk, and cool whip together. Dice unpeeled, washed apples and add to pudding mixture. Add cut up Snickers bars. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

The time is always right to do what's right.

Enjoy!

Mary :)

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you