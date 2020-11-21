From Our House to Yours.....

Vegetable Beef Soup
1 lb. Ground beef
1 onion, chopped or minced
1 can vegetarian soup
1 can tomato soup
1 can kidney beans
1 Tbs. Worcestershire sauce
Brown ground beef and onion in skillet. Drain grease.
Salt and pepper to taste.
Put in cooking pot and add soups and 2 cans of water.
Add kidney beans and Worcestershire sauce.
Let simmer for at least 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Enjoy!
No matter how small...
You make a difference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.