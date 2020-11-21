From Our House to Yours.....

Vegetable Beef Soup

1 lb. Ground beef

1 onion, chopped or minced

1 can vegetarian soup

1 can tomato soup

1 can kidney beans

1 Tbs. Worcestershire sauce

Brown ground beef and onion in skillet. Drain grease.

Salt and pepper to taste.

Put in cooking pot and add soups and 2 cans of water.

Add kidney beans and Worcestershire sauce.

Let simmer for at least 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Enjoy!

