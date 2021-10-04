From Our House to Yours….

Everyone on the hill is enjoying being out in the sunshine. Big smiles and eagerness beginning each day.
Some of our residents have had to be “quarantined” and suffered through Covid and have now been cleared. All our thoughts and prayers have been answered.
Changes in weather and other occurrences have challenged patience.
Weekly recipe:
APPLE CRISP
4 cups apples
2 T flour
1 cup sugar
1 tsp cinnamon
*Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Mix ingredients together and place in 13X9 pan.
Crumb Topping:
1 ¼ cup flour
¾ cup oatmeal
1/3 cup butter, melted
¾ cup brown sugar
¼ tsp baking soda
¼ tsp baking powder
*In another bowl, mix topping ingredients together and put on top of apples. Bake 30 minutes or until apples are soft. Serve with ice cream.
Take care of You….
Mary :)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.