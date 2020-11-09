We at Owsley Assisted Living have been fortunate indeed this “Covid” season; no incidents so far and for that we are truly blessed.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to one of our residents, Cecil Marshall, who was involved in a serious accident. He is recovering gradually and waiting to return home. Hope it is soon!
Now here is a tasty recipe to satisfy your appetite:
Vegetable Dip
1 cup mayonnaise
1 cup sour cream
1 cup small curd cottage cheese
1 package Hidden Valley dressing mix
Mix ingredients together and refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving with vegetables or chips.
Enjoy!
Always be thankful...
