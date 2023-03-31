By: Chris Dooley
I must be going through a time of transition in my life because I’ve been having some really crazy dreams lately. Every now and then, it’ll be a crazy dream about something scary and I’ll wake up in a sweat and then go back to sleep and forget all about it. But the other night, I had one that seemed to stick with me long after I woke up for a reason that you might be surprised by.
In this dream, I was the main person involved but there was a twist. There was a group of people who came into town on a bus together to help people out who were in need. On this bus, there just so happened to be a girl who struck me as being one of the most beautiful girls I’ve ever seen. With the swagger that I lack in real life, I approached her and began talking to her and we hit it right off. Now, for some reason the dream seemed like it jumped in time until sometime down the road because I saw me and this girl in several different places. We were swimming in a pool together, the next second we were in a place that looked like the smoky mountains. It didn’t just stop there, the next scene it was like we were on a beach somewhere at sunset watching the tide roll up on the shore. My point being, I fell in love with this girl whoever she was and we spent the next chapter of our life together. I felt loved, cherished and appreciated by her which are feelings that I miss feeling in the real world.
Instead of a bad dream I wanted to wake up from, this felt like one that I could’ve stayed asleep a little longer in. I’ve dabbled in and out of relationships over the years and nothing has really worked out for me. I’ve become used to the idea of being by myself most of the time, but it does get a little hard to deal with sometimes. I’ve even thought before that my romantic life has failed to end in unending doom, but I still have hope. The reason I called this article ‘hard to forget’ is because it’s hard to forget what it felt like being someone hard to forget.
It’s hard to forget the little things about being special to someone. When you’re somebody's somebody, you feel special. You feel wanted and you feel like you being in their life means something to them. When you feel that love & it’s reciprocal from you back to them, it builds you up emotionally so high that nothing can tear you down….except them. But when you’re with someone, you want to keep them yours so they can’t be with nobody else. You’ll take up for them when someone does them wrong and if you get mad enough about it, you’ll fight for them and their love.
And needless to say, that fight is what I miss the most about being with someone. You think it’s hard dealing with a relationship, because they get on your nerves? What if you didn’t have anyone to confide in, period? You know how hard it is, to have cool news that you’d want to share with a significant other but have to hold it inside? It’s very hard.
A few months ago, I wrote a column similar to this one and an old teacher of mine stopped where I worked the following week to get something to eat and while she waited she mentioned to me she’d read it. She said one of the nicest things to me that I think anyone has ever told me. She said “Chris I pray for your happiness all the time, that you find it and find someone to be good to you.”
And that touched the deepest part of my heart and if I hadn’t been at work when she told me that, I’d have probably cried. Just to think that there’s people left out there that think favorably of me THAT much, they pray for me to find happiness with someone who deserves me. Wow, that’s heavy to me and I very much took it to heart as one of the best comments I’ll probably ever get.
I’ve realized over the years that while a significant other hasn’t appeared in my life yet, there’s a whole bunch of people that love me anyway. And if you break my heart, you don’t just break mine, you break all kinds of people’s hearts. Why’s that you ask? Because people see me for the genuine person I am. I’m not anything fancy or a big deal, I’m just a man. I may be financially poor, but emotionally? I’m a millionaire. Because I have people in my corner who look out after me. I have people in my life who loved me when I needed that love. Being hard to forget is a good feeling and one of these days, I know I’ll find it.
You can laugh at me, point out my failures and flaws as a person and that’s fine. But there’s a whole lot of people in this little town and the little town right next door that think I’m pretty special and that I deserve someone equally as special. I want to feel hard to forget someone again, but I just wanted to let the people know that I have been there for me this whole time. I'll NEVER forget you because you’re impossible to forget. Thanks for helping me believe that I deserve the love that I desire. I love you!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.