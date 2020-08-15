It’s no surprise to anyone that Facebook is probably the most popular app in the world. For years it’s been at or near the top of every top franchise list and the owner just reached a net worth of 100 billion dollars. On the surface, it looks like a perfectly harmless app. You make a profile, add photo’s and connect with friends around the world. Before you know it, you have hundreds of friends who can see everything you post and share and keep up with you. But there’s a darker side to all of it too. The past couple of years, the harmless app we know as Facebook has taken somewhat of a darker turn, that you could almost call it “hate-book.”
I’ve noticed that since hundreds of millions of people are on there for hours daily, there’s bound to be some sort of drama after awhile. There’s so many differences of opinion. But with the freedom to post and say literally anything behind a keyboard, there’s some who take advantage of that opportunity. So many friendships start and end over Facebook. You can connect with people you haven’t seen in years, but also opportunity exists for a friendship to grow cold due to inactivity. And not just that, I’ve read stories of people who have social anxiety or low self esteem due to social media. They share photo’s of themselves and people don’t respond the way they think others should. They feel inferior or ‘not as pretty’ because their picture didn’t get hundreds of reactions like their friends did. And many a relationship has started or stopped because of social media. If you were seeking someone hard enough, you could add literally every person in the entire state and find someone new to hang out with all of the time. Due to that being so readily available, people often don’t try as hard to keep the relationship they already have going.
I remember when I started my social media accounts years ago. I’ve had a love/hate relationship with them most of my life. I don’t like drama or reading arguments & negativity often, so I don’t have much use for it. Most of the friends that I did talk to are people I normally talk to every day anyway. I recently made the decision to take my account off of Facebook for awhile. I didn’t really think too much about the decision, it was sort of a quick realization that I don’t need that kind of thing to be happy. We spend so much time mindlessly scrolling down the news feed, reading others gossip and being nosy ourselves that it dawned on me there’s so much more I could be spending my time on. While the app can be good for church services, prayer requests and recipes, most don’t use it for such things.
I realized by looking at the screen time app on my Iphone that I used the Facebook app usually 2-3 hours a day. It got me to thinking that over a weeks time, that’s 21 hours. Almost an entire day of my life that I can never rewind or get back, gone. So many moments wasted reading arguments and gossip, moments that one day I’ll wish I had back.
Because when life is over for each of us, our time will run out. Moments with friends and family are important and they become even more important, when you lose someone you love. Every time when we lose someone that we love, we all wish that we could have 5 more minutes with them. That’s why I found myself to be lacking, after seeing that I’m wasting a day off my life every week for something that don’t amount to nothing.
So I told myself that after I took my account off, I’d do things that were more productive and meaningful. I’m talking about things like a new hobby, reading this shelf full of books I have, walking and exercising more. Not just that, but spend a little more with family and friends. During this pandemic, we’ve lost touch with each other and our friendships are suffering from it. I’m not a hard person to get up with. Most of the people that know me well, they know my number and how to get up with me. I won’t be any harder to reach without social media. Who knows, maybe one day I’ll activate my account up and start back. But for now, it was just time to start over back to the basics. Where if you needed to talk to someone, you called them. Where if you wanted to see them, you didn’t video chat but you went to their house. Life goes on, with or without social media. Bigger fish to fry!
