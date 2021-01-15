Hello from Eastside

By: Ruby Callahan
Well, we sure had a beautiful white snow. It looked like Christmas cards, even though it was a bad time to be out for people that had to work.
We all need prayers for different things. There are two people missing. We all need to pray for their families, that their loved ones are found. One is in Clay County, one is in Lee County. I don't know if they have been found or not. We need prayers for all of our sick and have lost loved ones. Plus there is a need of prayers for different problems.
“A time to get, and a time to lose; and a time to cast away; A time to rend, and a time to sew; a time to keep silence, and a time to speak;” Ecclesiastes 6-7
Pickle Roll-Ups
1 large package flour tortillas
1 (8oz) cream cheese (softened)
several packages thin sliced meat (ham, beef or turkey)
Spread cream cheese on tortillas. Add meat and lay 2 small pickles, dill or sweet midgets. Roll up and refrigerate until chilled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.