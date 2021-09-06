By: Ruby Callahan
Well, it sure isn't long until Fall of the year. This year has went fast. I am not looking forward to winter.
I am sending out a Happy Birthday to Mike Harris. His birthday was Sunday.
Keep all our children, teachers and bus drivers in your prayers. Also, I still need prayers. I am better but I am not well yet. I am not able to do very much.
We need to keep our nation in special prayers. Also, the Covid-19, that it will go away. God said he would never leave us and he knows all we have to go through. We have to ask through prayer for what we need and he will answer in his time and not ours.
“Behold, bless ye the Lord, all ye servants of the Lord, which by night stand in the house of the Lord. Lift up your hands in the sanctuary, and bless the Lord. The Lord that made heaven and earth bless thee out of Zion.” Psalm 134: 1-3
Lemon Delight Pound Cake
2 ½ cups Pillsbury Best all purpose or unbleached flour
1 ½ cups sugar
3 tsp baking powder
½ tsp salt
¾ cup apricot nectar or orange juice or lemon frozen kind juice
¾ cup olive oil
2 tsp McCormick Schilling or lemon extract
4 eggs
Glaze for Top
1 ½ cups powdered sugar
½ cup lemon juice
Blend until smooth. Set aside.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Generously grease tube pan, non-stick, use 1 tbsp shortening and dust with flour. Spoon flour into measuring cup, level off and put in a large bowl. Mix all the other ingredients together. Pour into pan and bake 40 to 50 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean. Remove to a cool place and while still warm, poke holes in cake and pour glaze over the top.
Let Cool and flip out on plate.
